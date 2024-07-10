OPINION: Conservative support for Israel won’t diminish in opposition
The unrelenting nature of politics makes it hard to take stock but there is much CFI and Conservatives can be proud of, writes the chief exec of Conservative Friend of Israel
It has been a difficult week to be a Conservative. A bad election night saw some of CFI’s most steadfast friends lose their seats, including CFI’s brilliant Parliamentary Chairman (Commons) Stephen Crabb and Vice Chair Theresa Villiers.
Veteran allies including the inimitable Andrew Percy, Robert Halfon and Sir Michael Ellis stood down. We are indebted to them for their indefatigable support.
The old adage that there is no gratitude in politics is undeniably true but it was heartening how often we heard of the appreciation for the Conservative Party’s support for Israel on the doorsteps of Jewish voters.
The unrelenting nature of politics makes it hard to take stock but there is certainly much that CFI and Conservatives can be proud of. The UK-Israel relationship has fundamentally transformed over 14 years.
Hamas and Hezbollah proscribed. UK support for Israel at the UN. Elevation of Israel to a strategic partner. Record trade levels. Opposition to the ICC and ICJ’s controversial cases against Israel. None of us will ever forget, or should take for granted, the UK’s military support in defence of Israel against Iran a few months ago.
In many ways, support for Israel has been a principal unifying force within the Conservative Party.
The Conservative Party must now undergo a prolonged period of introspection before selecting a new leader. Labour’s number of seats are at odds with the size of its total vote share, providing the Conservatives a route back to Government.
Israel is sadly destined to be a political football in the new parliament with the arrival of an expanded cohort of outspoken anti-Israel MPs. The rhetoric and vitriol displayed towards Israel during the campaign are an alarming taste of what could follow.
The damaging policy shifts of the new Labour Government are already emerging. Calls for an immediate ceasefire, a possible change in arms licensing to Israel, a weakened approach to the ICC’s lamentable arrest warrant move, and a review of UNRWA funding restoration despite the apparent complicity of its workers in that dark October day.
Legislation to stop public bodies pursuing discriminatory BDS activities against Israel will be abandoned.
The parliamentary Conservative Party is still home to many outspoken allies of Israel, itching to speak out against Labour’s harmful policy changes.
Despite the many challenges ahead, support for Israel will remain a central tenet of being a Conservative and CFI stands ready and resolute to meet the challenges ahead.
