OPINION: My friend Mike Freer’s unstinting support for Israel reflects a clear moral compass
Lord Stuart Polak reflects on the 'immense fortitude' his friend the MP for Finchley and Golders Green has demonstrated in public life for over 30 years.
It is with deep regret that my good friend and devoted colleague, Mike Freer MP, has had to resign for fear of his own personal safety. Like his constituents, I will not forget the immense fortitude that he has demonstrated representing Finchley for over 30 years.
Mike’s constituency is hugely important. It is the only one in the UK with a Jewish population of around 20% – the highest anywhere in the country. In some ways, the nation’s treatment of Finchley and Golders Green represents its treatment of the Jewish people. And since Hamas’ barbaric 7th October attack, the constituency has seen an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents.
As a proud and public supporter of Israel, who passionately represents the views of his constituents, Mike has been a lightning rod for extremists and antisemites. Extremists like Ali Harbi Ali who murdered Sir David Amess MP for his stated membership of Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) targeted Mike for the same reason.
Despite this appalling abuse, Mike has invested tremendous energy into standing up for what he believes. Mike has visited Israel multiple times with CFI including for Prime Minister Cameron’s landmark speech to the Knesset, become a regular shul-goer and served as vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Jews.
When Palestinian statehood was debated in Parliament in 2014 Mike resigned as Parliamentary Private Secretary on a point of principle.
Mike has always had a clear moral compass. Although Mike may not have been wearing a yellow star in the ‘40s, he has shared with me when attending Holocaust Memorial Day events that he would have been persecuted and forced to wear a pink triangle by the Nazis.
Mike has always understood that those same repressive instincts now drive a deep distain for Israel, the only nation in the Middle East where the rights and freedoms of all minorities are enshrined into law.
In this regard, I am reminded of the words of the great, late Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks: The hate that begins with Jews never ends with Jews. In this case, the scourge of antisemitism has led to the unforgivable sustained attack on our community’s devoted champion, Mike Freer.
We sadly live in a time where expressions of support for Israel too often carry personal risks. As we battle against this intolerance, we must never lose sight of the friendship – and risks that it entails – from so many Parliamentarians. Thank you, Mike.
