OPINION: Netanyahu’s war, Netanyahu’s choice

You’ve decided to step up the war in Gaza which you say will finally defeat Hamas and deliver hostages who’ve been held for 18 months into freedom.

It’s a choice you’ve made, but one that many in Israel and elsewhere are certain won’t achieve those aims, but will instead help preserve your position as prime minister.

You wear the yellow ribbon on your lapel ostensibly for the hostages, but what seems to concern you most of all is your personal fate with your criminal trial on corruption charges due to reconvene later this month. You are seemingly desperate to avoid answering to these allegations and are apparently desperate to keep your coalition of extremists intact to avoid accountability on those charges as well as your failure for the terrible events of 7 October.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On that day, Israel embarked upon a just war, in response to Hamas’ atrocities that claimed the lives of over 1,200 people. But the promise you made for total victory then is as elusive as ever. Tens of thousands of Palestinians civilians have been killed, Hamas still controls the territory, and 20-30 living hostages remain in their grasp almost 600 days later.

Now, for your own reasons, you are embarking on an offensive of choice that will lead nowhere other than more death, destruction, division and the trashing of what’s left of Israel’s global standing.

Don’t take my word for it, just listen to Moshe Ya’alon, a former military chief of staff who was once your defence minister. He said that your government is “sending soldiers to commit war crimes” in Gaza and is “losing touch with Jewish morality”.

You have chosen to deny water, food and medicine to Palestinian civilians in defiance of human decency and international law, in a move you know will appeal to the extremist allies in your coalition and hold your government together.

There are other options. Aid organisations stand ready to bring humanitarian relief to the civilian population of Gaza. There could be a plan for an alternative body to rule Hamas, involving the international community, the Arab world and sections of Palestinian society. But none of this fits with your needs. Conflict serves you better.

Your choices bring consequences and as the military operation unfolds your imprint will rest on the coffin of every Israeli soldier and hostage, as well as the burial shroud of those Palestinian civilians who will die because of your actions.

You probably know, as do many of your Likud ministers and army generals, that a full scale invasion of Gaza will weaken but not destroy Hamas. Remnants will emerge to wage an insurgency against the army which is condemned to remain in the territory to fight an unwinnable war. The bitter experience of the past 18 months has also shown that negotiations rather than military force will bring about the release of the hostages.

But you choose to ignore these realities along with the pleas of those families in Israel whose loved ones remain in captivity at the hands of Hamas.

There could be a plan for an alternative body to rule Hamas, involving the Arab world and sections of Palestinian society. But conflict serves you better

You are also choosing to make common cause with the ultra-nationalist fanatics you have brought into the government. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks excitedly of emptying large portions of Gaza of its population and building settlements on the ruins of their homes. This is not just a disaster for Palestinians but for most Israelis who aspire to live in a country that upholds basic values.

But as you will make your choices, so will others. People around the world, who have long supported Israel will turn their backs on it. Just listen to the words of Conservative MP, Mark Pritchard, speaking about Israel’s action in Gaza and the West Bank in the House of Commons just a few days ago: ‘I have supported Israel pretty much at all costs, but I want to say that I got it wrong.’

This is not antisemitism or prejudice. This is the voice of outrage when confronted with an ever rising number of civilian casualties in Gaza. Since Israel broke the ceasefire in the territory in March, hundreds of people – including many women and children – have been killed. At the same time in the West Bank, settlers continue to run riot as the Israel army stands idly by.

Israelis of conscience will also make their own choices. They will decide how much more they can take of the bloodletting, corruption, and destruction of their country from within, that you, Bibi, have wrought. Many will continue to demonstrate and do all they can to show their opposition to what you are doing. Others will vote with their feet and leave.

Jews around the world, who treasure Israel and view its existence as a modern miracle will also make their choices known. Those who care will not remain silent as you seek to destroy the morality and the remnants of its democracy that you actively seek to undermine. We will remain faithful to a vision of Israel that seeks peace not war, that pursues justice for all, and strives to embody Jewish values alongside liberal democracy.

As Jews we are taught about the notion of choice – that we must consider the practical and moral consequences of our actions. We are told that we must question, examine and raise our voices where we see wrong.

You Bibi, are making choices that will lead to catastrophe for Israel, the Jewish world, and Palestinians. So as you choose, others will opt to reject you and your actions and your nightmarish vision for what comes next.

This is your war and it is your choice.

• Richard Miron is a former BBC journalist and former spokesman for the UN Secretary General’s Middle East Envoy