OPINION: Parents in the Charedi community do NOT have genuine choice in their children’s education

As the founder of GesherEU, a charity set up to help people who have left the Charedi community integrate into the wider world, I was astounded to read Rabbi Asher Gratt’s recent article (Jan 13th) – itself a retort to Yehudis Fletcher’s earlier piece – in which he attempted to defend the Charedi education system.

The picture he painted is so far from the reality experienced by our members – many of whom have been left scarred by the very schools that Gratt idealises – that I feel compelled to address each of his points with stark facts.

Gratt disingenuously conflates two very different types of schools when he points to Hackney Council and Ofsted reports praising certain institutions for their academic progress, exemplary behaviour, and strong community values. The schools singled out for such praise are registered and often include secular education, such as those for girls or non-Chasidic children within the broader Charedi community. They are not the schools criticised by Mrs Fletcher, which predominantly serve Chasidic boys, are typically unregistered and do not offer any secular education at all from the age of 12.

Even before this age, secular subjects are often limited to just two hours a day and are frequently taught by unqualified teachers. Children are not assessed, lack knowledge of the national curriculum, and receive minimal or no instruction in PSHE, RE, music, or art — subjects that are standard in primary education across the UK.

Gratt claims that the Charedi education system is “holistic,” providing transferable skills that enable graduates to succeed in business and professional sectors. Why then are there no doctors, lawyers, or university graduates emerging from Chasidic schools? Many of the ‘graduates’ of these schools come to us in their early 20s still unable to read, write or speak in English, or even – in some cases – to be able to tell the time. Their opportunities to integrate into wider society are, at best, limited. This is why we provide educational grants and work with the education charity Gateways to help them achieve basic, functional skills and then qualifications such as GCSEs, a process which often takes several years.

Contrary to Gratt’s portrayal, parents in the Charedi community do not have genuine choice when it comes to their children’s education. He states that the “overwhelming majority of Charedi parents actively choose Torah education for their children”, but this is misleading. The Charedi community functions like a closed society. Individuals born into it must follow its rigid expectations to remain accepted.

While parents may say they are “deeply satisfied” with their children’s education, they have nothing to compare it to. They are restricted to a small pool of Charedi schools that impose strict rules including dress codes, bans on smartphones, and limits on internet use – not for the children but for their parents! Failure to comply, or criticism of the system, often results in children being denied school places, and ostracism for families.

His assertion that the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill 2024-2025 undermines children’s protection is incorrect. Rather, it holds the Charedi community accountable for educational neglect and aims to ensure that all children have access to an education that equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue further education, university, or careers, if they so choose. Without such measures, these children are condemned to a life of ignorance and dependence, often living below the poverty line and reliant on government benefits.

Finally, Gratt’s claim that the Charedi community has produced generations of “responsible, contributing citizens” is also misleading. A community where people are excluded from mainstream society due to their lack of education, and kept submissive through strict controls, cannot be considered a model of success. The practice of arranging early marriages, coupled with expectations to have large families, leaves individuals with little opportunity to explore alternative paths or to make autonomous decisions.

While this way of life may suit some, it is abusive when imposed without choice, education, or the opportunity for independent thought. Far from undermining democracy, the Schools Bill seeks to empower children to break free from systemic ignorance and dependency, providing them with the tools they need to build fulfilling and self-determined lives.