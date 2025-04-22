OPINION: Sex may now be defined strictly by biology, but I just want to pee in peace

I am Jewish through and through. I have a deep love for our community – it’s why I spend my days at work serving it. I am non-binary. Always have been. Always will be.

This article is anonymous. Anonymous for a reason. I have witnessed truly sickening hatred directed at trans people – a group I belong to – coming from the very Jewish community I live to serve. Why? That’s a question I often ask myself.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that under the Equality Act 2010, “sex” is defined strictly by biology.

The ruling prompted high emotion from many sides. What struck me most was the difference in emotional reactions. On BBC Radio 4’s World at One, a self-described gender-critical ‘feminist’ described the crocodile tears of joy she shed upon hearing the court’s judgment.

That interview was swiftly followed by one with the CEO of a trans advocacy organisation, who is trans herself. She said her reaction to the news was to bring her breakfast back up out of fear. Not fear of the immediate consequences (though many rightly point out this decision will spur a rise in transphobic hate incidents), but fear of what may come next — fear of the unknown. Some may call that paranoia, but paranoia of marginalised groups often comes from a place of truth.

Don’t fool yourselves. Just because the Supreme Court has seemingly sided with a certain brand of “feminism” — the kind that would have Jewish feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg spinning in her grave — doesn’t mean this ends here

The opposing piece might argue that this ruling simply reinforces a scientific fact — that a man is a man and a woman is a woman. Try telling that to the intersex Rabbi Reuben Zellman or the intersex German-Israeli Karl M. Baer who worked with renowned sexologist Magnus Hirschfield. Or it might claim this is a victory for women’s safety, using baseless fear mongering about toilets and changing rooms.

There is less than zero proof of any predatory man undertaking the onerous process of legally transitioning just to attack women. If a man is intent on barging into a women’s changing room to harm someone, he will. In fact, my trans friends and I often go out of our way to avoid making anyone uncomfortable — for fear of embarrassment or even danger if we’re spotted as trans in a public toilet or changing room. Trust me, I just want to pee in peace.

Don’t fool yourselves. Just because the Supreme Court has seemingly sided with a certain brand of “feminism” — the kind that would have Jewish feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg spinning in her grave — doesn’t mean this ends here. Those who seek to strip away the rights of one tiny minority won’t stop now that they’ve removed this first stage of bodily autonomy.

So, why do I think there are so many loud Jewish voices being unashamedly transphobic? Sinat Chinam — baseless hatred — comes to mind.

Many in our community have drunk the Butterbeer brewed by a loud, mouldy few who’ve been radicalised on Twitter.

The Jewish community, rightly, is up in arms whenever the media misreports on Israel. But when those same organisations treat an even smaller minority group with the same contempt, what do we hear? An even louder silence from the groups that normally rush to wave the “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where you can celebrate Pride” flag.

Hear this the next time you use that lazy line while attacking the very members of our community you parade around to score points with people who will never listen to you anyway: Pride is a protest — always has been, always will be.

This year at Pride, I’ll be saying loudly that trans women are women, trans men are men, and non binary people exist. An attack on one is an attack on all.

With love and in trepidation.

A non binary Jewish community professional.