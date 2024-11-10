OPINION: Some Jewish students are disillusioned by uncritical approach to Israeli policy

Jewish students have faced immense challenges on campus over the past year. In addition to rising antisemitism, many have grappled with growing internal divisions within Jewish Societies (JSocs) and our communities at home. One source of division is the connection we have with Israel, especially with the state of its current government. As this relationship evolves, it’s clear: we, as a community, must adapt. And it’s time for Jewish students to lead the way.

On campus, the divide within the Jewish community is becoming more pronounced. There are groups of Jewish students who feel increasingly disillusioned by what they perceive as an uncritical current stance toward Israel’s government. In Bristol, we’ve managed to keep our JSoc largely united, striving to remain a non-partisan space where all voices can be heard. However, this is not the case everywhere, and tensions remain high across the UK. While I may not personally align with all of the dissent from these students, I recognise and understand where their disillusionment comes from. It highlights the need for Jewish communal organisations to engage in open dialogue about Israel, allowing the space for intra-communal discourse.

Mainstream communal leadership, however, has often seemed reluctant to engage in a critical conversation about the actions of the current Israeli government. The reluctance has fuelled a sense of discontent within the community. Groups like Yachad, which advocates for a two-state solution and greater engagement with Palestinian voices, have gained increasing support. At the same time, more radical organisations such as Na’amod are becoming increasingly vocal in their criticism of both the Israeli government and the response from mainstream communal bodies.

I believe we have reached a tipping point. The need for strong, responsible diaspora leadership is urgent. Echoing the majority opinion is not enough; our leaders must be bold in defending the values that we believe in as a community. Failing to do so risks deepening the divide within our community, fostering polarisation, and alienating voices from within our communities.

The current Israeli government, widely seen as the most extreme in Israel’s history, has taken actions over the past year that are deeply concerning to many in our community. Hostages are still being held in Hamas’ captivity despite the tireless efforts of their families to secure their release. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening by the day. At the same time, violent settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank are becoming more frequent. This is without mentioning the harmful rhetoric of ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir.

In a recent JPR survey, 80% of British Jews disapprove of Netanyahu, showing that there is indeed room to be more critical of Netanyahu and his government. This highlights a significant gap between the Israeli government’s actions and the views of many Jews in the diaspora.

Our connection to Israel should not necessarily be blind support for its government. Instead, it should be rooted in support for the Israeli people and a commitment to advocating for peace and dialogue. I believe this could be an opportunity to turn the tables on the rising tide of antisemitism on campus and in wider society. By fostering difficult conversations about Israel, we can show the world we are a community capable of constructive dialogue. These kinds of leadership can be a powerful antidote to hatred and division and will help to ensure long-term communal engagement.

For students, this is particularly urgent. We aren’t just the leaders of tomorrow; we are the leaders of today. Jewish students must feel empowered to step into communal leadership and begin the hard conversations that are needed. The community must stand by UJS and JSocs, together with Jewish students to ensure that the future of our community is an educated, thoughtful and cohesive one.

Our Jewish communal organisations are something to be treasured, but they must evolve with the times. If we fail to engage in these conversations now, we risk alienating the very students and young people who are our future leaders. Now is the time to address these divisions before irreparable damage is done.

It’s time for Jewish Students to take the lead. It’s time to open the conversation, build bridges, and ensure that our community remains united, thoughtful and engaged in the pursuit of peace.