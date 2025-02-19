OPINION: Supporting those beyond our community is central to who we are as Jews

Last December, a group of Jewish university students from across the UK travelled to Rwanda as part of the Office of the Chief Rabbi’s Ben Azzai programme, in partnership with World Jewish Relief. University of Leeds student Amy Maurer writes for Jewish News.

“Meeting with the disadvantaged students at the vocational training school in Rwanda was a deeply humbling experience. Seeing how much joy and pride they felt, simply by having the opportunity to learn these skills, was extremely moving.

It made me reflect on how I’ve always taken my own access to education for granted, such as school, university, and countless opportunities have always felt so natural and readily available to me. It opened my eyes to the incredible privilege I’ve had and reminded me how powerful and life-changing even the simplest opportunities can be. And it made me reflect on my Jewish values too.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Does being a Jew carry a greater responsibility to address suffering beyond our own borders? While Judaism emphasises preserving our traditions, it also calls for broader moral responsibility. Deuteronomy 16:20 commands, “Justice, justice you shall pursue,” while Rav Soloveitchik highlights that Jews are responsible for universal challenges, even beyond our community. Thus, social impact is not just an extension of Jewish identity. It is central to who we are, rooted in our duty to act B’Tzelem Elokim, in the “image of G-d,” as partners in repairing the world.

The Ben Azzai Programme and the work of World Jewish Relief embody this core responsibility. The programme brings young Jewish leaders, like me, face-to-face with pressing global issues such as poverty, teaching us to connect Jewish values to humanitarian action.

In Rwanda, World Jewish Relief’s work exemplifies the Jewish mission to turn compassion into action. Their vocational training programmes introduce skills like tailoring, cooking, and farming, empowering young people to build sustainable livelihoods. These efforts demonstrate how Jewish values can transform lives and uplift communities.

The experience of witnessing this work firsthand was eye-opening, revealing how easy it is to live within an insulated community surrounded by comfort and accessibility, without considering the struggles of others. In Rwanda, however, I saw young people working tirelessly to overcome obstacles unimaginable to those of us in privileged circumstances. This serves as a reminder that Jewish ethical teachings urge us to step beyond our own community and help others, especially when we have the capabilities and opportunity to do so.

World Jewish Relief’s vocational training programs do not focus just on charity but on creating lasting change through skill-building. These programs help individuals sustain themselves, lift their families out of poverty, and contribute to their communities. This approach reflects a deeper understanding of what true help looks like: offering not only short-term aid but long-term opportunities for self-sufficiency and lasting improvements to quality of life.

Rwanda’s challenges made me reflect on how interconnected the world is. The issues I witnessed there, such as poverty and lack of access to resources, are not isolated; they are global problems. By working to alleviate suffering and provide opportunities, we acknowledge our shared humanity. The lessons I learned in Rwanda revealed that the Jewish community can and should lead in addressing global issues. Whether through supporting vocational training programs or advocating for sustainable development, Jews are in a unique position to make an impact on the broader world.

Critics may argue that Jews should prioritise their own community’s needs over others, but such a narrow view misses the broader vision of our responsibility. Jewish identity is not insular; it is rooted in universal values. By participating in global efforts, Jews can lead by example, showing how a commitment to justice and compassion extends to every corner of the globe. Our responsibility to the world is not just a moral obligation but a chance to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of humanity.

On a personal level, the experience of visiting Rwanda as part of the Ben Azzai Programme was transformative. It challenged me to reconsider my own privileges and broadened my understanding of how to make a meaningful difference in the world. During our trip, we were encouraged not to give money to children asking on the streets, as this would undermine the long-term goal of fostering self-sufficiency. Instead, we learned that true empowerment comes from providing skills and opportunities that allow individuals to build a better future rather than perpetuating short-term solutions that could lead to dependency.

This lesson became even clearer when we visited SACCA, a vocational training institution partnered with World Jewish Relief. There, we bonded with the participants on a deeply human level, sharing experiences and enjoying each other’s company. We danced together, laughed together, and it made me realise that, despite our different backgrounds, we were united by our shared humanity. This connection reinforced the idea that at the end of the day, we are all equals deserving of dignity and opportunity.

This commitment to social impact is crucial for both the Jewish community and society at large. It shows that identity and humanity are interconnected, and engaging with global issues sets a model of compassion and justice. For Jews, it strengthens our identity by demonstrating that our values call us to impact the world. For society, it illustrates how leadership rooted in empathy and ethics can inspire collective action, fostering hope and unity in the face of shared

Let Jewish identity stand for justice and compassion that transcends borders. Support organisations like World Jewish Relief, participate in transformative programmes like Ben Azzai, advocate for vulnerable populations, and stand against injustice wherever it occurs. Together, we can honour our heritage and build a future defined not by boundaries but by shared humanity.”