OPINION: Taking on the holy work of empowering our rabbinate
The new head of the US' rabbinical council, Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, a self-confessed 'forty-something-year-old boy from Brooklyn', reflects on helping the community find their place within our great Jewish story
It is with great enthusiasm that I step into the role of Chair of the Rabbinical Council of the United Synagogue (RCUS). While some may not be familiar with us yet, I am proud of my appointment to lead an organisation that embodies the spirit of unity and purpose within the Rabbinate.
The RCUS mission is clear: to support and promote the well-being and success of rabbis and their families within their local communities and across the United Synagogue as a whole.
The strength of our association is rooted in our collaborative spirit and the dedication of our rabbinic members. Although our rabbis come from diverse backgrounds and have different hashkafot (outlooks), we are united in our commitment to uphold the values and ideals of Orthodoxy, Zionism and Modernity, all while ensuring that our rabbinate remains dynamic and responsive to the needs of our community. Together, we work tirelessly to create a thriving environment that nurtures the spiritual lives of our congregants.
So what is the role of the RCUS Chair, and what does it mean for this forty-something-year-old boy from Brooklyn (via Belmont and Bushey, mind you!) to take on this mantle?
First and foremost, the strength of our association lies in its strong executive and the unwavering support of a stellar committee. Additionally, it works in tandem with our sister association, the RRUS, the Rebbetzens’ Representatives of the United Synagogue.
This collaborative spirit effectively means that many dedicated clergy come together to engage in our holy work of protecting, supporting and empowering our Rabbinate. Within this space, the Chair has the great privilege of ultimately representing this esteemed body both internally and externally and helping all the moving parts work harmoniously as one.
In reflecting on what it means to me personally to become Chair, I must pay tribute to my predecessor, Rabbi Pinchas Hackenbroch. His exemplary stewardship has, in my opinion, secured our Rabbinate the best conditions of employment in the history of our illustrious charity.
Rabbi Hackenbroch’s unwavering dedication has paved the way for me to continue championing the rights and well-being of our Rabbinate as a whole and as individuals, ensuring that our voices are heard, respected and able to make a difference.
But my vision goes beyond this foundational work. I truly believe we live in a time when our people are calling out for spirituality and yearning, in an unprecedented fashion, to find their place within our great Jewish story.
I want to work alongside our rabbinate and the United Synagogue professional Centre—especially its Centre for Rabbinic Excellence—to help us respond effectively to this call with a Judaism that offers hope, continuity and growth amid a time of instability.
Further we must bravely navigate the currents of modernity, the time that we live in rather than attempting to hold back the tide. This is our holy work presenting a Judaism that resonates deeply with the lives of our community members, providing them with the spiritual nourishment they seek.
We have seen dramatically increased engagement since the horrific events of October 7 and know that our members – and many from other communities – have found a home in United Synagogue shuls to mourn the murdered, to pray and campaign for the hostages’ release and to express their love for Israel.
I am proud to say we have the best Rabbinate in the world engaging in all this 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
I am humbled to be passed this baton as a custodian, yet I am buoyed by the belief that I am part of the greatest synagogal organisation and Jewish charity. Like our resilient people, we continue to defy the odds and offer an image of hope for an ever-brighter future that we can build together. It is this sense of hope and commitment to our shared vision that will guide me in my new role as we embark on this exciting journey together.
- Rabbi Feldman is the new Chair of the Rabbinical Council of the United Synagogue and the Senior Rabbi of Bushey United Synagogue
