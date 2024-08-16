OPINION: The Chief Rabbi’s words are a powerful blueprint for stronger Jewish-Muslim relations

The month of August is often considered as a time for relaxation and peace, but we saw racist thugs and hooligans attacking our mosques and businesses, spewing Islamophobic vitriols, and intimidating Muslims in the streets. The elderly, women and children in my community had to think twice about going into the city centre or taking public transport. This fear is not unfounded. British Muslims have seen three members of their community being killed on our streets due to Islamophobia.

Since the tragic death of three young girls at Southport, we have seen the rapid rise of misinformation and the radicalisation of parts of the population. This follows years of extreme voices – in particular some media outlets, among certain politicians, and within some think tanks – echoing and legitimising language that stigmatises and demonises Muslims and migrant communities. This has been fuelled by decades of austerity and a serious lack of investment in social cohesion programmes, particularly those aimed at young people. What we are seeing now is not an isolated event, but rather the compounding of issues over years.

Not all people involved in this unrest were racist thugs. We need to draw a line between those who are racist and those who have genuine, legitimate concerns about immigration and social inequalities, but that must be discussed through constructive dialogue and democratic channels, not by shouting and the hurling of bricks. Violence begets violence, and suddenly a vicious cycle of hatred among protestors and counter protestors is established.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

As a Trustee for the Forum for Peace UK, I have helped shape discussions on what positive citizenship for our Muslim community looks like in the UK – one that courageously addresses any form of aggression, racism and extremism. We are proud to be British, but the hatred and violence we are seeing is not reflective of the Britain we love.

There are reasons to be hopeful though. After the unrest and associated fear, the rebuilding begins. The communities coming together to clean up the streets and repair the damage is what characterises Britain. It was heartening to stand shoulder to shoulder with faith leaders of all traditions- in particular Jewish and Christian – in Southport to condemn the violence. It was powerful seeing an Imam, Rabbi and Archdeacon laying flowers for the innocent young lives lost in Southport but also remembering all innocent lives currently being lost in conflicts, through bombardment or starvation. We draw our strength from our shared history and values, regardless of our differences.

I see Imams and Rabbis courageously and peacefully defending asylum seekers and refugees across the country. Despite the extremely painful and traumatic last 10 months, I see that brave members of our respective communities have continued some form of dialogue. These encounters and activities show that no matter how fractured interfaith relationship may seem in this country, Jewish and Muslims leaders, along with people of all faiths and beliefs, stand together when they see a stain on our national moral conscience.

More is needed, however. We need stronger collaboration and sustained engagement between our respective Jewish and Muslim communities. Our faith based principles and moral values provide us with the model for such engagement.

Despite our separate loyalties and open stark differences about the Palestine- Israel conflict, we must be able stand together to tackle incitement of hatred and violence, antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in this country because we know all too well that an attack on the dignity, freedom and security of any one group of people is an assault against our entire society.

It’s been reassuring to see that not only lay members of Jewry but also faith leaders from across the Jewish tradition and the Board of Deputies have expressed solidarity with British Muslims during this time of immense intimidation, anxiety, fear and violence.

The statement of Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis saying “now more than ever, our communities must stand together against those peddling hatred and division. The Jewish community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Muslim community,“ are not only symbolic but offer a blueprint for powerful alliance between British Muslim and Jewish communities to stand together against the alarming rise in antisemitism and anti Muslim hatred in this country- recognising that racism comes in different forms, affecting different groups of people in different ways, but we should all stand together. Our ability to thrive in our diversity is inextricably linked.

Perhaps through working together in easing the pain caused by hatred and violence in this country, we can understand better the pain, suffering and devastation that the Palestine-Israel conflict brings to our respective communities, and provide a renewed momentum to play our part in bringing an end to that complex humanitarian crisis.