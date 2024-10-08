OPINION: Time for concerted battle against Jew hate
New LFI chair Jon Pearce says anti-Zionist antisemitism must be tackled
This week, we marked the anniversary of the 7 October pogrom.
One year on, the hostages remain in Hamas’s hands and their families’ torment is ongoing. At last month’s Labour Party conference, I met a number of hostage families. Their courage, grace and fortitude are truly inspiring.
As the conflict continues, so too does the terrible suffering of innocent Israelis and Palestinians alike. We urgently need Hamas to return to the negotiating table and an immediate ceasefire to bring the hostages home and ensure a surge of aid to Gaza.
Looking forward, LFI and our new government share ambitions for the future which can command broad support in the Labour party, the Jewish community and in the wider country.
We recognise the need to work towards two states for two peoples, which remains the only means by which to guarantee Israel’s security, to preserve its precious identity as a Jewish and democratic state, and to satisfy the legitimate demand of the Palestinian people for self-determination.
Peace isn’t just the work of politicians and diplomats engaged in high-level negotiations. The lesson of the International Fund for Ireland, which worked to bring the Unionist and Nationalist communities together, is that any enduring peace process must rest on solid civic society foundations. That’s why we welcome David Lammy’s vow last year to work with our partners to help turn the International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peace which LFI has long campaigned for into a “concrete reality”.
But a two-state solution also requires a drive to bolster regional peace and security. For decades, Iran has funded, directed and armed a network of terror armies, including Hamas and Hezbollah, as part of its ambition to destroy the Jewish state. From Oslo to 7 October, Tehran and its “Axis of Resistance” have thus worked to scupper any effort to promote peace between Israel, the Palestinians and the wider region.
We must not let Tehran succeed. Its terror army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, lies at the heart of the Axis of Resistance. Last month’s raft of new sanctions shows the government’s determination to tackle Iran’s malign activities. LFI will be robustly supporting this effort and we urge action to institute a ban on the IRGC as swiftly as possible.
We also want to see the government work to enhance the relationship between Britain and Israel, which rests on a strong economic, security and strategic partnership.
But we must never forget that Israel is our only ally in the region which shares Britain’s values. We must defend our liberal democratic friends and allies against the autocrats, the extremists and the terrorists who threaten them – and threaten us. The missiles Putin is launching against Kiev were provided by the very same regime that provides the weaponry Hezbollah is firing at the Galilee. The Moscow-Tehran axis is a menace to all of us who value freedom, peace and democracy.
Democracy doesn’t just face external challenges, it also faces domestic perils. President Herzog is right to describe the violence perpetrated against innocent Palestinians by extremist settlers as “illegal and immoral”. Their far-right allies in the government must stop aiding and abetting this violence. While a distinct minority, the far-right’s disproportionate influence on the government imperils the Palestinians, threatens the civil rights of the Israeli people, and is the antithesis of the Jewish state’s founding values.
But our opposition to hate and extremism overseas will be diminished so long as we fail to get our own house in order.
The surge in antisemitism at home since 7 October is intolerable. It’s utterly unacceptable that Jewish places of worship are protected by security guards; Jewish pupils can’t wear their uniforms on the way to school; and antisemites feel empowered to intimidate Jews by chanting for Jihad, expressing their love for Hezbollah on the streets of London, and comparing the state of Israel to those who sought to annihilate European Jewry less than a century ago.
On this dark anniversary, we must renew our commitment to fight anti-Zionist antisemitism in all its noxious ideological forms.
Jon Pearce MP is parliamentary chair of the Labour Friends of Israel
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.