OPINION: A heartfelt plea for Muslim moderates for good faith dialogue
We don't have to agree to start talking but we must accept each other's existence, writes entertainment boss Leo Pearlman
The recent desecration of the Muslim cemetery at Carpenders Park is a vile, cowardly act. My heart goes out to the families whose loved ones are buried there. This wasn’t just vandalism, it was an assault on memory, dignity and a community’s sacred space.
As members of the Jewish community, we know this pain too well. Our cemeteries have also been defaced, our dead targeted in acts of hate that aim not just to intimidate but to dehumanise. These crimes stem from the same dark place, a hatred of difference.
These acts are not “Muslim” or “Jewish” issues, they are human issues. And if we are serious about fighting racism, we must stand together. Jewish and Muslim communities share more than people realise, & when it comes to hatred, we are too often its mutual targets. That said, this is not about drawing false equivalences, Islamophobia & antisemitism are not the same. They come from different histories, take different forms and affect communities in different ways. Conflating them doesn’t help, it risks diminishing both. What we need is solidarity, not
simplification.
Now imagine if this moment, this awful shameful act, were to be turned into a moment of connection, of courage, inspiring us to step outside of our echo chamber and have difficult conversations with people who don’t see the world as we do.
I still believe in the right of the Palestinian people to live with freedom, dignity and self-determination in a state of their own. That belief isn’t a betrayal of my Zionism, it’s a practical expression of my desire for peace. The massacre carried out by Hamas on Oct 7th, a group who rejects not just a Jewish state, but the very existence of Jews in the region, did not change this, although it did make it almost impossible to see it happening in my lifetime.
It may be hard to hold on to hope, but that’s all we have. My hope is that there exists moderate Muslim voices who will stand & unequivocally say, “I believe in the right of a Jewish state in Israel”. This is not about agreeing on borders, Jerusalem, elected governments, leaders or flags. It’s about a principle, do we both believe that the other has a right to exist?
Without that, we are shouting into a void. But with it, just that shared foundation, we can start to talk. We can build understanding, even in disagreement. We can hold space for one another’s grief and fear, even if our narratives are different. We can begin to heal.
To those who desecrate graves and try to destroy the symbols of our existence, we will not let you define us. Out of this tragedy we still have the chance to do something bold and to show that we will not be driven apart by racists and extremists.
For those brave enough to say, “I believe in your right to be here, even when I disagree with you”, that’s where conversation begins and remains our only hope of reaching a lasting peace.
- Leo Pearlman, is co-CEO of Fulwell Entertainment. Fulwell 73, the production company he co-founded, was behind BBC documentary Surviving October 7th: We Will Dance Again.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.