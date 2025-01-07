OPINION: We must challenge our faith, values and beliefs to be certain of them

Leaders in our community can have a transformational impact, sometimes willingly, sometimes reluctantly, and sometimes dragging our community kicking and screaming. The journey to becoming an effective leader is rarely straightforward.

Growth, by its very nature, needs discomfort – a willingness to step into the unknown, challenge assertions, and face complexities. This is why “Productive Discomfort” is central to leadership. It is a model for leadership development designed to push boundaries respectfully and constructively. It is a framework that encourages individuals to take on challenging situations that spark self-reflection, build resilience, and the learn the adaptability essential for meaningful leadership.

This idea is not new. Lev Vygotsky’s Zone of Proximal Development looks at how learning occurs at the edge of current capabilities. Carol Dweck’s Growth Mindset says that challenges present opportunities for growth. Comfort Zone Theory says stepping into discomfort spurs innovation. Together, these concepts build the idea behind Productive Discomfort – meaningful development happens outside of the safety of what we already know and in spaces where we feel unsettled and stretched.

The journey of developing “Productive Discomfort” actually began when I was at school. It was in a Jewish Studies lesson. My teacher was discussing belief in God and said that true belief couldn’t exist, and we could never be certain of it, unless we first questioned it. Those words have shaped my thinking and leadership approach ever since.

To be truly certain of something, be it faith, values, or beliefs, we first have to challenge them. It’s not a one-time process. It is constant and continuous. It applies to every aspect, from knowledge, to religion, to politics and beyond. Leaders who embrace this continuous questioning are not simply going through the motions. They are growing, evolving, and leading with authenticity. This is at the heart of what makes great leadership, and it is the foundation of Productive Discomfort.

At the Union of Jewish Students (UJS), we’ve embraced Productive Discomfort as a guide for nurturing Jewish leaders. It underpins our approach to many of our leadership programmes, including the UJS Leadership Fellowship.

Students are encouraged to confront difficult questions, explore diverse viewpoints, and engage in dialogues that challenge deeply held beliefs. This is discomfort with purpose. Leaders who critically examine their beliefs and emerge with clarity hold those beliefs with greater confidence. Vitally, the willingness to let go of beliefs or ideas that no longer resonate demonstrates maturity, adaptability and courage.

Leaders need to navigate complexity with empathy and resolve. Productive Discomfort equips leaders with the tools to meet these challenges head-on: emotional resilience, mental flexibility, and an openness to diverse perspectives. Leaders learning in this model are better prepared to guide others through difficult times, make thoughtful decisions, and foster inclusivity. For Jewish students, this approach is particularly key. As future stewards of a community that thrives on debate, diversity, and dialogue, we must equip them to handle the multifaceted challenges of leadership, both within the Jewish world and beyond.

The benefits of this approach extend far beyond university campuses. The skills of curiosity, adaptability, and resilience cultivated through Productive Discomfort are precisely what is asked of, and needed by, our community leaders now and into the future.

As we look to that future, I hope that others will embrace this model, not only as a tool for individual growth but as a path to collective resilience and greater understanding. The more we understand views and ideas beyond our own the stronger our community will be for it.

The leaders within our student community are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the leaders of today. By challenging them through this model, we ensure that Jewish campus life thrives, and that it will go on to strengthen our future by inspiring a proud, resilient Jewish community for generations to come.