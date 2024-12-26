OPINION: Why Christmas now draws as big a shul crowd as Yom Kippur

On Xmas morning, I stood in shul amongst a sea of people – in awe of what has become a truly extraordinary movement; in fact, I think we had as many people on Xmas as we did on Yom Kippur!

Over 4,000 people across the UK – and even as far away as Melbourne, Australia – came together for “A Time to Say Thank You.”

What began as a personal effort—something my wife and I had been doing for years—became, in 2018, an interfaith initiative led by the Jewish community. Today, it has grown into one of the largest of its kind, and I could not be prouder of what we achieved together.

From London to Leeds, Radlett to Manchester, and across the globe in Melbourne, volunteers of all ages—families, children, teenagers, and seniors—woke up early to visit hospitals, care homes, police stations, ambulance services, and homeless shelters. Their simple yet profound mission was to thank those who dedicate themselves to serving others, even on such a significant day.

The stories shared today will stay with me forever. In London, a mother who recently gave birth to twins returned to the maternity unit where her children were born, overwhelmed with emotion as she thanked the staff who had cared for her. In Leeds, a Jewish volunteer stood with Sikh, Muslim, and Christian staff at a hospital, capturing a moment of unity and shared humanity. In Manchester, volunteers brightened the day of staff and clients at a homeless shelter, who described the visit as “a reminder of the power of kindness.”

And in Melbourne, healthcare workers were touched by the warmth and gratitude shown by Jewish visitors, some of whom spent time helping serve meals or sitting with residents.

Social media was swamped with photos, videos, and heartfelt reflections, showcasing the immense positivity this initiative brings to communities far and wide. These moments remind us of the incredible impact small acts of kindness can have – and the power of gratitude to bring people together.

When I first began “A Time to Say Thank You,” it was a deeply personal project. My family and I had spent many Xmas mornings visiting hospitals and care facilities, thanking those who gave up their celebrations to serve others. I wanted to empower the Jewish community to step forward with this message—not just for those working on Xmas Day, but for their year-round dedication.

This was something different: the Jewish community stepping out and stepping up, united in gratitude.

Over the years, this initiative has grown beyond my wildest dreams, becoming a movement that builds bridges, fosters interfaith relationships, and strengthens communities.

What makes it so special is its simplicity. It’s not about grand gestures—it’s about showing up, saying thank you, and recognising the humanity in others. This year, I saw volunteers reconnect with hospitals where their loved ones had been cared for, children learning the importance of giving thanks, and adults moved by the connections they made with people of different faiths and cultures.

In a time when divisions often overshadow unity, today showed us what’s possible when people come together with a shared purpose. We celebrated those who serve and reminded ourselves of the values that bind us as human beings: kindness, compassion, and gratitude.

This is also a moment to thank the Ziff family, the main sponsors of this project, in loving memory of Marjorie & Arnold Ziff a”h, who epitomised care, kindness, and compassion. To my community development officer Naomi Williams for her tireless dedication and hard work in making this idea a reality and to every single person who volunteered, donated, or delivered: thank you for embodying the spirit of “A Time to Say Thank You.”

Am Yisrael Chai – the happiest people are the givers; not the takers!