OPINION: Why every town needs a freedom of religion and belief declaration

This week, Guildford marked the 750th anniversary of the expulsion of its Jewish community, an event ordered by Queen Eleanor of Provence in 1275. This act, one of the first of its kind in England, set the stage for the national expulsion of Jews in 1290 and remains a reminder of how prejudice and power can divide communities.

In response, Guildford’s civic and faith leaders came together to create and sign the Guildford Declaration of Freedom of Religion and Belief. The declaration is a commitment to build a future based on respect, solidarity, and hope, ensuring that such injustices are never repeated. As the Bishop of Guildford said during the event, this anniversary has been an opportunity to “reflect on religious discrimination in all its forms – learning from the past to shape a better future.”

This is not just about history—it is about how we live today and how we plan for tomorrow. At a time when antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hatred are on the rise, the Guildford Declaration provides a model for how communities can take action. True healing and progress don’t come from distant policies; they begin at the local level. Towns and cities must forge relationships between neighbours and create a shared vision for their future.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Local declarations like this set a framework for the towns and cities we build together. They create a foundation for civic responsibility, dialogue, and collaboration, fostering a shared commitment to inclusion and mutual respect.

Guildford’s history offers powerful lessons on the need for such efforts. The 13th-century expulsion of the Jewish community demonstrates the dangers of division and othering. But the town’s story also includes moments of refuge and renewal. During the Second World War, the International Club in Guildford provided a haven for refugees, fostering bonds of friendship and inclusion.

This spirit continued into the 1960s, when the University of Surrey moved from Battersea to Guildford. Refugees and immigrants were instrumental in building the university’s new campus, and today it remains a sanctuary for scholars seeking academic freedom and safety. These examples show how a community can thrive when it embraces diversity and stands together in solidarity.

The Guildford Declaration draws on these lessons. It is more than a symbolic gesture—it is a covenant, a promise between neighbours to create a community grounded in mutual respect and understanding. As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks taught, such covenants require more than proximity or shared space; they must be built on history, storytelling, and a commitment to one another.

This covenant is most effective when it is forged by the people who live and work in a community. It must be led by civic society, faith groups, and local authorities, working together to promote hope and respect. This is why the Guildford Declaration’s creation and endorsement by the Bishop of Guildford, the mayor, and civic and faith leaders was so significant. It demonstrated a united front, a collective commitment to fostering relationships and addressing modern challenges.

Storytelling was central to this week’s events. The Bishop shared how his mother helped establish a hostel for Jewish refugee children during the Kindertransport, a bond that continues to connect their families. These stories remind us that compassion and shared humanity have the power to bridge divides and build trust.

Declarations like Guildford’s are tools for change. They challenge communities to confront hatred, build bridges, and create spaces for dialogue and understanding. They remind us of our responsibilities to one another and the importance of solidarity in times of division.

Queen Eleanor, who expelled the Jews from Guildford, has no grave or marker—her legacy has faded into obscurity. In contrast, the Guildford Declaration will stand as a testament to the town’s commitment to justice, peace, and inclusion. It will hang on the council wall, a constant reminder of the covenant the community has made with itself.

Every town has its unique history, challenges, and opportunities. By creating their own declarations—rooted in their specific contexts—communities can heal, grow, and forge a path forward. This is not just about acknowledging the past; it is about shaping the future.

The Guildford Declaration is a call to action for towns and cities everywhere: to remember their history, to confront their present with courage, and to commit to a future built on respect, solidarity, and hope. Local declarations like this set a framework for the towns and cities we build together. In uncertain times, this work is not just important—it is essential.

Guildford has taken an important step. It is now up to other communities to follow, creating their own covenants that bring people together and ensure no one is left behind. Only we can forge the relationships needed to sustain our neighbourhoods, towns, and cities. Our local Declaration shows us the way forward.