Paperweight appoints new executive director

Paperweight, the Jewish community’s dedicated advice centre, has appointed Barry Shaw as its new executive director.

The charity provides free, practical support across a spectrum of legal, financial, welfare, elder care, post-bereavement and administrative matters.

As the cost of living crisis deepens and more individuals face the challenges of navigating financial uncertainty, Paperweight has seen a mass increase in client numbers.

In response to this growing demand, Shaw will focus on expanding Paperweight’s footprint, ensuring the charity is best positioned to respond to community needs, while securing the partnerships and resources necessary to continue its increasingly vital work.

He will be responsible for leading new initiatives, deepening existing relationships and identifying opportunities to grow the charity’s prominence in the community.

Bayla Perrin, Paperweight’s chief executive said: “We are delighted to welcome Barry to the team. At a time when our critical support services are needed more than ever, Barry’s vision will be key in helping us meet emerging needs, expand our reach and strengthen our position as a trusted and essential part of the community.”

Shaw said: “I look forward to working alongside an inspiring team to grow our impact, create new opportunities and strengthen the relationships that allow us to serve our community with empathy, integrity and expertise.”