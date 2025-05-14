Parents of freed US-Israeli hostage praise Trump and urge Netanyahu to act
Edan Alexander, held in Gaza for 584 days, suffered torture and was nicknamed ‘The American’ by captors
The parents of Edan Alexander, the first male soldier hostage freed by Hamas, have praised US President Donald Trump and Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff but notably omitted any thanks to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv a day after their son’s release, Yael and Adi Alexander issued a stark call for Israel’s leadership to “bring back the rest of the hostages” and said the time for action was now.
“We have no time to wait. Time is running out, and the world is watching us,” Yael said in Hebrew, her voice shaking as she stood beside Edan’s siblings, each holding photos of those still in captivity.
Edan, 21, a US-born lone soldier in the IDF’s Golani Brigade, was kidnapped from his base near Nirim on 7 October 2023. He was held for 584 days in conditions described by his family as torture. Channel 12 reported he sustained beatings, was kept for
extended periods with a bag over his head and suffered flea bites and bruises across his body.
“They called him ‘The American’”, said Yael. “He was an asset to them.”
Adi Alexander, speaking in English, said: “It’s wonderful to have Edan home. It’s a gift from God to watch him hug Yael, his brother and his sister, knowing that his suffering is over and that our family can begin to heal.”
According to the family, Edan was told he’d be released just hours before being freed and had been held in several locations, including tunnels. At one point, a tunnel collapsed, but he survived. His captors, described as senior Hamas officials, reportedly updated him on the war and bragged about the 7 October massacre.
The Alexanders said the breakthrough came through a US-brokered deal. Yael flew to Israel on Sunday with hostage envoy Adam Boehler, followed by the rest of the family. On Tuesday, Witkoff arranged a call between Edan and Trump.
“President Trump, Steve Witkoff and Adam Boehler worked day and night to bring back my son,” Yael said. “We will never forget the tireless effort on Edan’s behalf. We are in their debt.”
In contrast, Netanyahu was not thanked. Witkoff reportedly participated in a call between Edan and the Israeli leader, but no details were disclosed. The omission sparked backlash from right-wing commentator Yinon Magal, who called Yael’s statement a “repulsive performance of ungratefulness”.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum condemned the remarks as “an ugly attack”, adding: “We choose unity, love of mankind and commitment to the values we were raised on.”
Edan, who had watched clips of his family advocating for him on TV during captivity, posted his first message on social media after drinking a beer on the hospital rooftop. He is expected to return to New Jersey soon.
“This isn’t just about our family,” Adi said. “Tomorrow, a new set of negotiations will begin. Hopefully, these negotiations will lead to that moment when they’re all home.”
