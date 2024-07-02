Paris Chief Rabbi: ‘There is no future for Jews in France’
'It is clear today that there is no future for Jews in France. I tell everyone who is young to go to Israel or a more secure country,' Grande Synagogue of Paris Chief Rabbi said
A top Rabbi in Paris warned in an interview with Jerusalem Post that Jews have no future in France.
“It is clear today that there is no future for Jews in France. I tell everyone who is young to go to Israel or a more secure country,” Grande Synagogue of Paris Chief Rabbi Moshe Sebbag he said.
Sebbag said that every country has its “history, and its history is part of its identity. The moment you feel part of a country’s history, it doesn’t become another country’s history. After generations, the French Jews are very French and feel very French.”
The Paris Rabbi also claimed that while there is freedom of religion in France it is “not for display in state spaces.”
Sebbag’s comments came after right-wing party National Rally won the first round of French parliamentary elections, with the left-wing New Popular Front Party coming second.
“Many Ashkenazi Jewish families here since before World War II couldn’t think to vote for National Rally, yet the Left has been antisemitic in recent times. The Jews are in the middle because they don’t know who hates them more,” Sebbag said.
France, like most other countries in the West, has experienced a surge in antisemitism since October 7, going from 436 registered incidents in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023.
74% of the antisemitic incidents happened after October 7. But perhaps the most vulgar antisemitic attack is currently being investigated after three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of gang raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl.
The boys were indicted for gang rape, death threats, antisemitic violence, attempted extortion, invasion of privacy, violence and insults.
Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia said he was horrified: “Justice must firmly sanction the perpetrators of this despicable act. No one can be excused from this unprecedented anti-Semitic surge. No one can ignore that the slayers of hatred also have their share of responsibility.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.