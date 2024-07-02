Paris Chief Rabbi: ‘There is no future for Jews in France’

A top Rabbi in Paris warned in an interview with Jerusalem Post that Jews have no future in France.

“It is clear today that there is no future for Jews in France. I tell everyone who is young to go to Israel or a more secure country,” Grande Synagogue of Paris Chief Rabbi Moshe Sebbag he said.

Sebbag said that every country has its “history, and its history is part of its identity. The moment you feel part of a country’s history, it doesn’t become another country’s history. After generations, the French Jews are very French and feel very French.”

The Paris Rabbi also claimed that while there is freedom of religion in France it is “not for display in state spaces.”

Sebbag’s comments came after right-wing party National Rally won the first round of French parliamentary elections, with the left-wing New Popular Front Party coming second.

“Many Ashkenazi Jewish families here since before World War II couldn’t think to vote for National Rally, yet the Left has been antisemitic in recent times. The Jews are in the middle because they don’t know who hates them more,” Sebbag said.

France, like most other countries in the West, has experienced a surge in antisemitism since October 7, going from 436 registered incidents in 2022 to 1,676 in 2023.

74% of the antisemitic incidents happened after October 7. But perhaps the most vulgar antisemitic attack is currently being investigated after three teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of gang raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl.

The boys were indicted for gang rape, death threats, antisemitic violence, attempted extortion, invasion of privacy, violence and insults.

Chief Rabbi of France Haim Korsia said he was horrified: “Justice must firmly sanction the perpetrators of this despicable act. No one can be excused from this unprecedented anti-Semitic surge. No one can ignore that the slayers of hatred also have their share of responsibility.”