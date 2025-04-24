Romford Synagogue (RM1 3NH) Requires:

Part time Minister for small friendly community

Duties to include Shabbat services, Friday night Shabbat morning and High Holidays.

Flat onsite suitable for Shabbat and High Holidays.

Shiva and Funeral services when required.

Liaising with local council with regards to public events, Holocaust memorial etc.

Please contact by email: romford.shul@gmail.com

or phone Harvey Dryer: 07799 883 366

Affiliated to United Synagogue.