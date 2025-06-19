Patel: Tories would support UK government taking action against Iran

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel said the Conservative party would support the government if it joined the military fight against Iran.

Asked whether she would agree if the UK joined the offensive, Patel told Good Morning Britain: “While we want peace in the region, we’re crystal clear that Iran should not be able to obtain nuclear weapons.

“And if the government judges that such action is necessary to avoid that then we would absolutely support the government if it deemed it necessary to ensure that we can defend our country, our citizens and effectively a lot of our strategic equities in the Middle East region.”

Patel said she believed the opposition would be able to hold the government to account without a vote in parliament on such a decision.

Later in an interview with LBC she said she believed the government should give permission for the US to use Diego Garcia to launch bunker-buster bombs.

She also said Iran was threat to us all and “we can’t just hide behind statements calling for de-escalation.”