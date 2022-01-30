Paws here! Doggy dating apps and the purrrfect valentine!
Time to focus on the furry four-legged loves of your life! This week, is 'Take Your Dog to Work day', top veterinary care, and Series 3 of Ricky Gervais’ After Life
Here’s Rocco Rinder!
With TV’s favourite legal eagle Robert Rinder as his owner, French Bulldog Rocco is ready to unleash
Forgive me, but I’m keeping it short and… well, not so sweet in this column. While I appreciate that national Take Your Dog to Work day isn’t until 24 June, while pawing the web I spotted an entry on 17 January, #bluemonday, from a man called Gaby Laifer.
Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up
Mr Laifer was beaming on what is traditionally the most miserable Monday of the year because he had taken his dog to work.
“I just had the best day ever taking Belle to work with me today,” wrote Gaby. “All dogs from my company were invited to the office.”
From what I gather, Mr Laifer is in marketing, which is a lot less rigid than chambers. But on 17 January, as I recall, a brisk walk and a pat on the head from the Judge was the sum of my day, which left me feeling #blue.
Of course I barked nothing, because I’m not confrontational. I just hope he remembers to sort me out a shidduch on 14 February, when love is in the polluted air. Someone cute, fluffy and Jewish. Like Belle.
Until next time
N’oubliez pas votre chien!
Love Rocco
Pet care
Word has it that Two By Two Veterinary Centre in the heart of Finchley is where your dog, cat or hamster might fall in love. In the past few months, several Siamese have locked eyes through the grids of their cat carriers and the rabbits… well, you know what they’re like.
Living up to its name as a vet practice, Two By Two – is all about curing, so they’re more likely to recommend Malaseb shampoo for paw infections than Love Potion No 9.
But animals fall in love without any help from humans, as you’ll discover watching the documentary Animals in Love, better known by its racier French title, Les Animaux Amoureux. Directed by Laurent Charbonnier, this is an amazing visual exploration of the way animals of all kinds experience love and intimacy in their natural environments. Available on YouTube, the music is by Philip Glass, who is regarded as one of the most influential composers of the late 20th century – and he’s Jewish.
For care, vaccines and health checks, visit www.twobytwovets.co.uk or call
020 3865 8905
Take a Bow Wow
Series 3 of Ricky Gervais’ After Life on Netflix counts dog lovers among its fans because of the compelling performance by female German Shepherd Anti, who plays Brandy, Tony (Ricky)’s dog. Though this is the last of After Life, Anti never wanted to be pigeonholed as a police dog, despite the acclaim for her work on Midsomer Murders, and she will soon be seen in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons and Sherwood.
Yap Ap
You don’t want to be meeting someone new who doesn’t like your old dog. Therefore it makes sense to look for a person who doesn’t mind Bailey or Gucci sleeping on the bed. So start your search for a mate who loves a mutt on apps and websites with four-legged focus. And do it soon, so your ma can see you under the chuppah.
Tindog
America is a long way to go for a dog walk, but the echoes of Tinder are hard to resist. Created because of the huge uptake in dog ownership among single Millennials in the US, the app needs a bit of info about you and the rest about your dog.
DogLoversDating.co.uk is a site for connecting dog lovers all over the UK. Sign up for free, create a profile and upload a photo, then start your search for that perfect Pug owner.
Woofr is a new doggy dating app where you can show off your Bichon Frises and arrange dates for them. They need excitement, too, but as most people in the community have a Cava something, be sure to take the right dog home.
Purrrfect Valentine
Remember pets don’t eat chocolate, so think outside the litter tray and get them something kitsch you can kvell over for Valentines from the likes of Etsy.co.uk and similar. And, if the cat doesn’t like the kerchief, it’s a jazzy mask substitute. Cat Valentine box, from £13.99
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
By Joe Millis
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
comments