Peaceful vigil in Times Square for October 7 anniversary

Hundreds gathered in Times Square, New York, yesterday to commemorate the anniversary of October 7. The event, one of many memorials occurring across the city, was organised by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and his World Values Network.

As rally-goers filed through security on 7th Avenue, Rabbi Boteach proclaimed that Times Square was no longer Hamas or Hezbollah territory.

Israeli flags could be seen waving as Sam Sinatra sang the Star Spangled Banner and the Hatikvah. Rabbi Boteach led a kiddush and profusely thanked local police for their assistance.

There had been widespread protests across the city throughout the day – notably at Columbia University, Madison Square Park and Union Square. Last month, a plan to attack New York’s Jews on 6 October was foiled by US and Canadian authorities.

The tone of the event was intended to display a pluralistic show of support for both Israel and the American Jewish community and most speakers were not Jewish.

Former head of the NAACP Dr Ben Chavis, said: “Blacks and Jews in America have always worked together. Blacks and Jews have always marched together. Blacks and Jews have always struggled together. Blacks and Jews have always worked for freedom together. Blacks and Jews have always fought for equality together.”

Danyal Khan, deputy director of the Muslim American Leadership Alliance, stated that “to the Jewish people, your allies and friends, to people with empathy, October 7 never stopped” and then led the crowd in a “bring them home” chant.

Keynote speaker, Medal of Honour winner Florent Groberg, praised Israel’s fight against evil.

Music and speeches went on throughout the night and NYPD successfully blocked pro-Palestinian protestors from the vigil.