Peri Peri good news for Nandos fans!
KLBD extends its range of kosher rubs and marinades from Portuguese chicken brand
Five new popular Nando’s spice rubs and four new seasoning shakers are now certified kosher and parev by Kosher London Beth Din (KLBD).
The announcement extends the brands collection certified by the kashrut agency, which already certifies a range of marinades and sauces which do have a KLBD logo on and, like the rubs and shakers, are available in supermarkets and shops across the country.
There is no KLBD logo on the packets.
The rubs come in a number of flavours including Peri Peri Lemon & Herb, Garlic, Smokey BBQ and, for those who dare, Hot. In the shakers you can choose from Garlic & Herb, Lemon & Herb and Peri Peri Salt, among others.
Rabbi Elie Schoemann, interim director, KLBD, said: “We are delighted to bring these products to kosher consumers as we continue our quest to make keeping kosher ever easier across the country. The versatile rubs and shakers are perfect for your summer barbecue and handy to pop in your suitcase if you’re travelling this summer.”
You can see the full list here.
