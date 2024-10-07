PM calls for Brits to ‘stand with the Jewish community’ on Oct 7 anniversary
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also joined Keir Starmer in issuing a statement one year on from the Hamas terror atrocity
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has called for unity in Britain as he urged the nation to “unequivocally stand with the Jewish community” on the anniversary of the 7 October Hamas attacks.
The prime minister said the atricity was “the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust”, as he reflected on the deaths of more 1,200 people who were murdered by Hamas, including the young people massacred at the Nova music festival, raped and brutally tortured in the aftermath.
Starmer said the “collective grief has not diminished” in the year since the attacks.He added:“Over a thousand people were brutally murdered. Men, women, children and babies killed, mutilated, and tortured by the terrorists of Hamas. Jewish people murdered whilst protecting their families, young people massacred at a music festival, people abducted from their homes.
“Agonising reports of rape, torture and brutality beyond comprehension which continued to emerge days and weeks later.“As a father, a husband, a son, a brother – meeting the families of those who lost their loved ones last week was unimaginable. Their grief and pain are ours, and it is shared in homes across the land.“A year on, that collective grief has not diminished or waned.”
While Starmer stood firm in his commitment to help “bring the hostages home”, the PM also said “we must not look the other way as civilians bear the ongoing dire consequences of this conflict in the Middle East”.
He continued: “We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we honour those we lost, and continue in our determination to return those still held hostage, help those who are suffering, and secure a better future for the Middle East.”
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also said in a statement: “The Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October was an appalling act of terrorism and my thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected.
“Today, we remember the victims whose lives were cruelly stolen and forever changed – the young partygoers who were murdered in their homes and the children of the kibbutzim who must have felt unimaginable fear in their final moments. We also show solidarity for the hostages who’ve endured so much and who must be released and reunited with their families immediately and without pre-conditions.”
The mayor added:”I know, like me, Jewish and Muslim Londoners – and Londoners of every religion and of no organised faith – have been left distressed and utterly heartbroken by the cycle of terror, bloodshed and suffering that has engulfed the region. Many of us have seen images, or read news reports, of the horrors on 7 October and in Palestine that will haunt us for the rest of our lives.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.