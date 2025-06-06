PM discuses ‘gravity of intolerable situation in Gaza’ with Jordanian leader

Keir Starmer has welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to Downing Street to discuss the “gravity of the intolerable situation in Gaza, and the concerning developments in the West Bank”, it was confirmed.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister and the Jordanian leader shared the objective “of getting back to a ceasefire just as quickly as we can, getting those hostages out and getting humanitarian aid in fast and at speed.”

But in a further warning to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Downing Street spokesperson added: “The Prime Minister reiterated that if Israel did not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, the UK and its partners would take further concrete actions in response.”

Starmer had hailed Abdullah’s “leadership, particularly in the region” and described his work on the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas as “really, really important”.

He said: “We share the objective of getting back to a ceasefire just as quickly as we can, getting those hostages out and getting humanitarian aid in fast and at speed.

“And of course we both agree that the only long-term solution is that two-state solution.”

King Abdullah said: “I think this is a timely visit, there’s a lot happening, and I think the coordination and the exchanges we will have today will be very helpful, to not only Jordan but countries in my region and Europe too.”

The meeting in Downing Street comes after the UK backed a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for Israel to lift restrictions on aid entering Gaza, which was ultimately vetoed by the US.

A Downing Street spokesperson added: “It was vital a sustainable ceasefire and the release of all hostages was secured, and humanitarian aid was delivered at speed and volume, the Prime Minister added.

“Both leaders agreed on the importance of the Palestinian Authority’s reform agenda as part of the path to a two-state solution and lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“The leaders also discussed the wider bilateral relationship between the UK and Jordan, and the opportunity to deepen business and investment links between the two countries.”