Police investigation after desecration of Plymouth Holocaust memorial

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a Holocaust memorial was damaged in Plymouth.

The stone and plinth at the memorial were damaged and police believe there was an attempt to remove the Holocaust Memorial Plaque in the Devon city’s Garden of Peace.

It is thought that the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, took place between 9pm Wednesday, January 29 and just after 10am on Thursday, January 30.

The officer leading the investigation, PC Stacey Vidler said: “While a crime like this is rare, it has understandably caused great distress to members of the Jewish Community.

“If anyone has any information or saw anyone acting suspiciously around the memorial, we encourage you to come forward and to contact us.”

Anyone with information which may assist police should call 101 quoting the reference number 50250024550.