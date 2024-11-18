Police tell Palestine demo organisers to move route to avoid synagogues

Pro-Palestine demo organisers have been forced to change the route of their next march in central London after police chiefs recognised concerns raised by communal leaders about interruption to nearby synagogue services on Shabbat.

Jewish News understands that the November 30th demo, which is also calling for “hands off Lebanon” and “don’t attack Iran”, again promoted by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign alongside other anti-Israel groups, has been moved to ensure the procession is now “well clear” of Western Marble Arch synagogue, along with other nearby shuls while services take place.

Following representations made by the Community Security Trust, Board of Deputies and the London Jewish Forum, alongside representatives of West End traders the PSC have been told the Marble Arch area should be kept as clear as possible, and the Metropolitan Police officers will impose “proportionate conditions” to support this.

The PSC has yet to confirm the final route of the November 30th march to supporters. But they claim it is “vital we continue to take to the streets in huge numbers to demand an end to British complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid, including through an end to all arms trade with Israel”.

Communal leaders are believed to have raised serious concerns at a meeting with police about the original plan for the latest demo in central London.

“The PSC’s original ask was to meet near our synagogues,” said one communal source. “We made it clear that was not acceptable during Shabbat services when there were routes that would mean our community Shabbat experience would be protected at a higher level. This new route is much better than the one originally suggested.”

The main request to police was that the PSC demo should meet up at Hyde Park Corner Station or Green Park, not Marble Arch Station.

With the festive season approaching, West End retailers are also believed to have raised concerns about the economic impact of the pro-Palestine demos in central London.

Meanwhile, Jewish News understands there is frustration among police chiefs and some communal leaders over the proliferation of social media posts, particularly on the X platform, that often tell only “half the story” about the handling of pro-Palestine activity by officers.

While there is an acceptance that not every live situation is handled as best as it could be, there are fears that footage often failing to show the full picture of incidents is being posted to increase tensions rather than improve matters.