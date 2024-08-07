Police urged to probe ‘Get Zionists Out of Finchley’ anti-racism demo leaflets

Police have been urged to investigate “Get Zionists out of Finchley” leaflets that were circulated ahead of an anti far-right demonstration in the north London area.

Local MP Sarah Sackman confirmed she had reported leaflets distributed by a group called Finchley Against Fascism to police after they included the threat to”Get Fascists, Racists, Nazis, Zionists & Islamophobes Out Of Finchley!”

Sackman said constituents in Finchley and Golders Green had raised concerns about the leaflets with her office in advance of the demo.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Around 1000 “anti-racism” protesters turned up for Wednesday evening demo, held over claims the far-right were staging a gathering outside an local immigration centre.

The counter-protest was organised by the Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) organisation, and saw several people waving large Palestinian flags throughout the evening.

SUTR are closely linked to the Trotskyist Socialist Workers Party, although there was no suggestion they were behind the “Zionists out” leaflets.

But the SWP has long held a hostile stance towards Zionism and Israel.

Sackman posted on X on Wednesday night:”Concerned residents have shared posts with my office relating to so called ‘anti-fascist’ groups in Finchley which are clearly antisemitic. I will not amplify or platform those voices. Instead I have reported them to the police and CST. I advise others to do the same.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. Whether it’s the far right or far left there can be zero tolerance for antisemitism, Islamophobia or racism in any form. There is no place for such hate in our community. ”

The main counter protest was attended by members of the local Jewish community, but many expressed frustration with the atmosphere, especially after being alerted to the offensive leaflets.

JW3 CEO Raymond Simonson posted on X: “Huge anti-fascist demo in N. Finchley. I felt uncomfortable there for past hour knowing there were people around me who don’t like me or want me there but I had to be there to show solidarity with refugees + local Muslim community. There was a real edge though.”

Jewish News spoke with other Jewish attendees who all expressed disappointment, with one leading communal figure pointing to a cyclist who spend much of the evening riding up and down the main road with a huge Palestinian flag on his back.

Others commented online after the “Zionists Out” leaflets were circulated on social media.

Marlon Solomon wrote:”To get Zionists out of Finchley you’d have to expel the Jewish community from their homes and seize their property.

“In other news, come and march with us against racism.”

Young Labour national chair Jack Luber tweeted:”One of the first political events I went to was the counter-demo to a far right rally against the ‘Jewification’ of Golders Green and Finchley, back in 2015″Ten years on, it’s coming from the far left too”The appearance has changed but the essence remains the same.”

The expected showing by far-right suppprters in Finchley did not materialise, leaving SUTR orgainsers claiming a victory.

Other counter protests took place across the country, with more than 30 far-right actions said to be planned for Wednesday.

Jewish News has contacted the Met over the leaflets for comment.