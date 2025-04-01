Poll reveals growing support among Arab Israelis for government participation
Survey by the Abraham Initiatives reveals Arab support for coalition role
A new poll has found that a significant number of Arab citizens of Israel support joining future governing coalitions, a shift that could reshape the country’s political map ahead of the next national elections.
Commissioned by The Abraham Initiatives and conducted by the Statnet Institute, the survey indicates that 44 percent of Arab respondents support participation in any government coalition, while a further 33 percent favour joining a centre-left coalition. Only 12 percent support backing a government from the outside.
Amnon Be’eri Sulitzeanu, co-CEO of The Abraham Initiatives, told The Jerusalem Post the results show a clear message from the Arab public: “They are interested in two things – joint participation of the Arab lists and political influence through entering the government or supporting it from the outside.”
He added: “These are very encouraging signs for those who aspire to see the establishment of a centre-left government in Israel. To this end, the leaders of the centre-left parties must see the Arab public and the Arab parties that represent it as completely legitimate partners for political cooperation.”
According to the poll, a joint electoral list of the four central Arab parties – Hadash, Ta’al, Ra’am (United Arab List), and Balad – would win at least 13 seats if an election were held today. This compares to the 10 seats currently held across Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am, with Balad not passing the electoral threshold in the last election.
The poll also found overwhelming support for political unity among Arab parties. Some 89 percent of respondents backed the idea of forming a joint list comprising all four Arab political factions. Internal division was cited by 18 percent as a barrier to voting, while 30 percent named a lack of political impact as the main reason for not turning out at the ballot box.
Crime and violence within Arab communities remain the most pressing issue, with 64 percent identifying it as their top concern. A quarter of respondents said it was the primary factor motivating their vote.
The Abraham Initiatives, which works to promote equality and a shared society for Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel, is leading efforts to boost voter engagement and foster cross-community cooperation. It says the findings reflect both an appetite for change and a challenge to centre-left parties to treat Arab political voices as legitimate coalition partners.
