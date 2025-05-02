Pro-Gaza candidate who backed segregated spaces for Muslims wins local election seat

A pro-Gaza independent candidate who called for segregated areas to end the mixing of Muslim men and women has triumphed in a local election in Burnley, Lancashire.

Maheen Kamran was elected as a councillor for Burnley Central East with 1,357 votes on Thursday taking the seat from Labourn the Burnley Central east seat.

Gavin Theaker representing Reform UK came second with 1,089 votes.

The 18 year-old medical student had previously told Politics Home she was motivated to enter politics by the war in Gaza, where she believes a “genocide” is taking place as a result of Israel’s war on Hamas.

She said she also wants to encourage public spaces to prevent “free mixing” between Muslim men and women.

“There’s a big aspect of free mixing,” she said ahead of the election. “Muslim women aren’t really comfortable with being involved with Muslim men. I’m sure we can have segregated areas, segregated gyms, where Muslim women don’t have to sacrifice their health.”

Meanwhile Azhar Ali, suspended by Labour for antisemitism last year during the Rochdale byelection, has been elected as an independent candidate as county councillor for the Nelson East ward with 1976 votes.

Lord Hayward, a pollster and respected Tory peer said:”“I don’t see Labour being able to resolve this issue with the Muslim community in places where there are large Muslim populations.”

Elsewhere in Lancanshire Sohail Asghar was elected for the Greens in the Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central seat.

Asghar had previously shared an image of an injured child on social media with the words “Israel equals ISIS”.

All 84 seats were up for grabs across Lancashire County Council with elections taking place once every four years.

Ahead of the 2025 election, the Conservatives were in control of the county council, with 48 seats.

Reform UK have won three out of the first four seats called after Thursday’s poll.