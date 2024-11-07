PSG fans unveil giant ‘Free Palestine’ banner ahead of Champions League clash
French interior minister Bruno Retailleau said the banner stunt before the game with Athletico Madrid was 'unacceptable'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
French interior minister Bruno Retailleau has reacted angrily Paris Saint-Germain football fans unveiled a huge “Free Palestine” banner ahead of a Champions League tie against Atlético Madrid.
Retailleau said the banner was “unacceptable”, and added he was not “ruling out anything” in terms of punishment for the club.
“I will demand explanations from PSG,” he added.
But European soccer’s governing body UEFA said the club, who said they were not aware of the planned banner stunt in advance, would not face sanctions.
Alongside the “Free Palestine” message displayed behind at one end of the stadium another banner was raised saying “War on the pitch, but peace in the world.”
Later during the match, another banner was seen inside the stadium reading “Does a child’s life in Gaza mean less than another?”
“Paris St Germain recalls that the Parc des Princes is – and must remain – a place of communion around a common passion for soccer and firmly opposes any message of a political nature in its stadium,” the club later said in a statement.
But Minister Retailleau said: “Of course the club president is responsible. I want to know how this tarpaulin arrived, how it was deployed.”
