Rabbi Halpern trial set for November
Golders Green rabbi to face two sex abuse charges in Crown Court
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
A rabbi charged with two offences of sexual assault pleaded not guilty in a hearing on Friday.
Judge John Lodge, the resident judge at Harrow Crown Court, heard the not guilty plea from Rabbi Chaim Halpern, 65, in a court session held at Hendon Magistrates as the Crown Court building is temporarily closed.
The judge has now ordered a full trial to begin on November 11 this year. It is expected to last between six and seven days. Much of Friday’s hearing concerned technical legal matters, relating to the trial. Further hearings regarding different aspects of the trial proceeding are due to be heard in June, July, August and September.
Rabbi Halpern, appearing under his birth name of Aaron Halpern, lives in Golders Green. He became the subject of a police investigation after an unnamed woman made allegations against him in an interview broadcast on Israeli TV in December 2022. The alleged offences were said to have taken place on 1 June 2022. He has always denied the allegations.
