Rabbinic couple removed from role as university chaplains over anti-Palestinian posts
Rabbi Ariel Pariente and his wife, Sonia, had recently been appointed as student chaplains in Leeds and West Yorkshire
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A rabbinic couple hired to support Jewish students at universities across Yorkshire have been removed from their roles after historic social media posts including a call for “biblical punishment” for Palestinians were uncovered.
Rabbi Ariel Pariente and his wife, Sonia, recently moved from Jerusalem with their three children to become chaplains, covering universities in York, Bradford, Hull, Huddersfield, Sheffield, and Leeds.
The couple were were appointed by the University Jewish Chaplaincy (UJC) to replace the previous chaplains who were forced to flee campus at police advice when they received death threats from pro-Palestine activists.
But earlier this month social media posts from Mrs Pariente, dated before her appointment, included claims that deaths in Gaza had been faked, using the slur word “Pallywood”, and a claim made last November that “The life of an Israeli has a higher value than the life of a pali.”
She also appeared in another post to claim that Palestinian children were not wanted by those seeking to adopt.
The posts were discovered by student pro-Palestinian campaigners, who demanded the immediate removal of the couple from their roles at the University of Leeds. They were forwarded to UJC to investigate.
A spokesperson at the university said: “The University Jewish Chaplaincy has confirmed to us that this matter has been dealt with and that it no longer employs the chaplains for the Leeds and Yorkshire region. We welcome the swift action taken by UJC.
“We remain committed to providing support to all students and staff during this incredibly difficult time and condemn views or actions which deliberately seek to exclude or make Muslim, Jewish or any other people unwelcome on campus.”
UJC is now working on interim plans to ensure Jewish students across the region have some representation.
It has not commented further, pointing instead to the statement issued by Leeds University.
Rabbi Zecharia Deutsch, his wife, Nava, and their children fled Leeds following death threats over his role as a reservist in the Israel Defense Forces. West Yorkshire police arrested three people in relation to the hate directed towards the family.
The Parientes have been approached for comment.
