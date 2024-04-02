Rachel Riley advises sixth-formers on how to fight online antisemitism
TV presenter part of StandWithUs UK panel for 200 students at Stone X Stadium event
A leading pro-Israel educational charity hosted more than 200 students from Jewish and non-Jewish schools at Stone X Stadium for the Swipe-Up Rise-Up (SURU) conference in tackling antisemitism on social media.
This the second year in a row that StandWithUs UK held the SURU conference as part of its efforts to educate and empower sixth form pupils on countering disinformation and antisemitism in person and online.
The highlight of the conference was an expert panel with Rachel Riley MBE, Emily Schrader, an American-Israeli journalist and human rights activist, and Konstantin Kisin, popular social media influencer and Sunday times best-selling author and social commentator.
The conference also welcomed Mike Freer MP, Matthew Offord MP, Dov Forman, candidates for the Board of Deputies presidency, Sheila Gewolb and Phil Rosenberg, as well as Anne Clark, London Assembly Member for Barnet and Camden.
The event opened with an expo of dozens of communal organisations, with the purpose of showcasing to the students the breadth and depth of support available to them as they progress through their educational careers.
Issac Zarfati, StandWithUs UK executive director said: “October 7th changed everything, and we are experiencing a 250% growth in the demand for our work. Now more than ever, younger generations need to be equipped with the tools necessary to engage with Israel, to combat antisemitism and to counter misinformation wherever they may see it. We are committed to providing these tools as part of our mission- especially now.”
Yehuda Fink, director of schools and youth programming said: “We are very proud to have made SURU an annual event. Particularly during this uncertain period, it is incredibly inspiring to see over 200 Jewish teenagers come together to unite against antisemitism with pride in their own identity. StandWithUs UK will continue to empower all generations to stand with Israel and their identity”.
