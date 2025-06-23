Chief Rabbi and Louise Ellman among 63 British nationals evacuated by RAF from Israel
Flight travelled to Cyprus before arriving in the UK
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and the former Labour MP Louise Ellman were among 63 British nationals evacuated from Israel aboard an RAF jet on Monday, Jewish News has learned.
David Lammy told the Commons that an RAF A400 had taken the group of British nationals to Cyprus on Monday, from where they will be taken to the UK, adding that more flights will follow.
He also confirmed that one British national in Israel had been injured during Iranian missile attacks and had been offered consular support.
Speaking to Jewish News on her arrival in Cyprus, Ellman said she had received notice of the flight out of Israel early that morning.
She and 62 other Britons, including Rabbi Mirvis, flew from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport after completing the usual security checks to begin their journey home.
After landing in Cyprus, Jewish News understands the 63 Brits will then be brought back to the UK on another flight leaving on Monday.
Ellman had flown to Israel to take part in a Board of Deputies solidarity visit for the hostages, when the conflict with Iran broke out.
She had been staying with a friend in Jerusalem, spending most nights in shelters as Iranian missile strikes took place.
In his statement to the Commons, Lammy repeated his plea to Iran to return to the negotiating table following America’s strikes on its nuclear programme.
He said: “My message for Tehran was clear, take the off ramp, dial this thing down, and negotiate with the United States seriously and immediately.
“The alternative is an even more destructive and far-reaching conflict, which could have unpredictable consequences.”
