Rare historical photos of Chanukah celebrations in Israel
Images include festive candles being lit for the first time in Israel by children of the Jewish Yemenite community of Luzim

By Michelle Rosenberg December 18, 2024, 11:42 am Edit
  • A young girl lighting the Hanukkah candles with a soldier from the Jewish Brigade, whose members had just liberated Europe at the end of World War II. Jerusalem, 1945
  • Hanukkah-torch-lighting-ceremony-5723-1962.-Jerusalem.-Credit-David-Hirschfeld-KKL-JNF-Archive..jpg
  • Hanukkah candles lit for the first time in Israel by children of the Jewish Yemenite community of Luzim
  • Kindergarten children wearing candle crowns light Hanukkah candles on Mount Carmel and contribute to the building of young Israel through the KKL-JNF Blue Box. Haifa, 1955. Credit KKL-JNF Photo Archive.jpg
  • Preschool-children-contributing-to-Keren-Kayemeth-LeIsrael-–-Jewish-National-Fund-KKL-JNF-during-Hanukkah-candle-lighting.-Jerusalem-1957.-Credit-Fritz-Schlesinger-KKL-JNF-Archive
  • Lighting of a torch brought from Modi'in in a race commemorating the Maccabees, on the roof of KKL-JNF's main office in the National Institutions building. Credit - KKL-JNF Photo Archive
  • A Jerusalem girl, representing the young generation of Jewish life in Eretz Israel, lights a Chanukah Menorah as a symbol of the revival of light. Jerusalem, 1947. Credit KKL-JNF Photo Archive
  • Lighting-the-Menorah-during-Hanukkah-in-Jerusalem-1967.-Credit-Martha-Haloig-KKL-JNF-Photo-Archive
A collection of rare historical photographs is shining a festive light on extraordinary Chanukah celebrations across Israel.

The beautiful black-and-white images from Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive provide a unique glimpse into the holiday traditions of Jewish communities throughout Israel in the early 20th century.

Lighting the Hanukkah candles in Jerusalem, 1950. Credit – KKL-JNF Photo Archive..

Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF said: “Since its founding, KKL-JNF has been dedicated to documenting the landscapes, people, and significant moments in the history of the Land of Israel.

*The Yemenite community celebrates the lighting of candles with a large handmade Hanukkah menorah. Moshav Eshtaol, 1954. Credit KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

“We are honored to share these remarkable photographs, preserved in our archives, with the public, allowing them to connect with an important part of our collective heritage.”

