Rare historical photos of Chanukah celebrations in Israel

A collection of rare historical photographs is shining a festive light on extraordinary Chanukah celebrations across Israel.

The beautiful black-and-white images from Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive provide a unique glimpse into the holiday traditions of Jewish communities throughout Israel in the early 20th century.

Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF said: “Since its founding, KKL-JNF has been dedicated to documenting the landscapes, people, and significant moments in the history of the Land of Israel.

“We are honored to share these remarkable photographs, preserved in our archives, with the public, allowing them to connect with an important part of our collective heritage.”