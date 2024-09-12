Re-dedication of historic Surrey synagogue

An historic Jewish community in Guildford has celebrated the refurbishment of its synagogue with a symbolic re-dedication ceremony attended by 80 members.

The service comes four months after the appointment of Rabbi Alex Goldberg as the community’s first permanent rabbi in eighty years.

It also marked the official merger of Guildford’s shul with Yisroel Ba’Astolat, a new community founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, and made up of University of Surrey alumni and staff.

Works, costing just over £10k, included repairs, new wooden panelling around the ark, a new porch roof, replacing rotten wood and broken panes of glass, the clearing of old clutter, brand new external doors, a complete re-painting of inside the building and transforming the entrance lobby into a lounge area with comfortable seating, games and toys.

Dr. Susie Blume, who led the renovation project, said: “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see the synagogue evolve to the modern, welcoming space it is today. This project was about preserving our history while creating something that the entire community can be proud of. I was born in this community and have always wanted to transform this space. I hope the community like it.”

She added: “I was moved to action to bring our Jewish population together in this place this year, as connection with the local Jewish people feels especially important (and has been lacking for Jewish people in our area) in these difficult times since 7th October in Israel and for Jews around the world.”

Thought to be the second oldest synagogue in England, with Jews Court in Lincoln predating it by thirty years, the Guildford community now boasts more than 100 families.

Tracing its roots back to the Middle Ages, when the medieval synagogue was built in 1180, its remains were discovered in the 1990’s, under a bookshop on Guildford High Street.

Used as an evacuee and refugee community during World War II, the modern synagogue was built in 1979, a stone from the old synagogue incorporated into the building, blending centuries of Jewish heritage with modern design.

Rabbi Alex Goldberg describes the growth of the Guildford Jewish community as “miraculous”, adding: “We are bucking national trends, and with this newly refurbished building, we have a community space and synagogue that can be used by a new generation. We are all most grateful for all Susie has done and achieved in refurbishing the synagogue.”

Beatrice Gould, the President of the Synagogue, said: “The dedication and hard work of our community members, both past and present, have brought us to where we are today. Susie’s work is amazing. This new chapter is a testament to their vision and commitment, and I am excited to see what the future holds for our community under Rabbi Goldberg’s leadership.”