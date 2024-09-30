ROSH HASHANAH RECIPE SERIES (1): Ottolenghi’s familiar yet fresh dishes for your festive table
We have a series of four recipes to share from the the Israeli chef's new book Comfort. First up, Puttanesca-style salmon bake
Yotam Ottolenghi’s brand new recipe book is all about new takes on classic comfort food such as pasta and potatoes, traybakes, noodles, curries, soups and sweet things. These are dishes that feel nostalgic and novel, old but also somehow new. And this is how we often cook for the high holidays – new twists on staple festival dishes. We’ve selected four that you can try out on your family and friends over the chagim or throughout the autumn. Here is the first.
Puttanesca-style salmon bake
Serves 4
200g fine green beans, trimmed 6 spring onions, cut widthways
into thirds (75g)
200g mixed cherry tomatoes,
halved
6 skin-on salmon fillets (about
720g)
salt and black pepper
Tomato anchovy oil
85ml olive oil
8 anchovies, finely chopped (25g) 2½ tbsp tomato paste
1 tsp chilli flakes
2 tsp coriander seeds, lightly
bashed in a mortar
8 garlic cloves, very thinly sliced 2 preserved lemons, flesh and pips discarded, skin finely chopped (20g) 2 tsp maple syrup
Salsa
60g pitted Kalamata olives, halved 60g capers, roughly chopped
1 preserved lemon, flesh and pips
discarded, skin thinly sliced (10g) 10g basil leaves, roughly chopped 10g parsley leaves, roughly
chopped
2 tbsp olive oil
2 tsp lemon juice
If you make the tomato anchovy oil a day ahead here, you can then delight in the fact that a midweek supper can be on the table within 20 minutes. The fuss-free cooking method – all hail the traybake! – plus the dialled-up flavours – all hail puttanesca! – makes such a winning combination.
Method
First make the tomato anchovy oil. Put the oil, anchovies and tomato paste into a small sauté pan and place on a medium heat. Once the mixture starts to simmer, cook for 5 minutes, stirring from time to time. Add the chilli flakes and coriander seeds and cook for another minute, until fragrant. Remove from the heat and add the garlic, preserved lemon and maple syrup. Stir to combine, then set aside to cool.
Preheat the oven to 220°C fan.
Place the beans, spring onions and tomatoes on a large, parchment-lined baking tray. Drizzle over 3 tablespoons of the tomato anchovy oil, along with ¼ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper. Toss to combine and place in the oven for 12–13 minutes, until the beans and tomatoes are starting to soften and taking on a little colour. Meanwhile, arrange the salmon fillets on a plate and, using a spoon, drizzle the remaining tomato anchovy oil (as well as all the solids) evenly over the fillets. Once the beans and tomatoes have had their time in the oven, nestle the salmon fillets among them and bake for a further 8 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes, out of the oven, to rest.
While the salmon is baking, mix all the ingredients for the salsa in a small bowl and season with a good grind of pepper. Spoon half the salsa over the salmon and serve the fish warm (or at room temperature, which works just as well), with the rest of the salsa in a bowl on the side.
Comfort is published by Ebury Press, £30
