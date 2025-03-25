Record number of women turn to cancer support charity

Chai Cancer Care has released new figures highlighting a dramatic increase in the number of women seeking support through its services.

Over the past five years, the number of women attending appointments — ranging from counselling to complementary therapies — has risen by 45%, from 9,038 in March 2020 to February 2021- to 13,111 over the past year (March 2024 to February 2025).

In addition, there has been a 170% increase in participation in support groups such as Breast Buddies and BRCA-diagnosis support, with attendance increasing from 216 women to 584 over the same period.

Dietician Charlotte Herman, 31, was 23 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma. The Whitefield Hebrew Congregation member was later supported by Chai’s centre in Manchester.

She said: “I remember asking horrendous questions: ‘Am I going to die? Do I need to terminate my pregnancy?’ We had to talk about whether to deliver the baby and then have treatment, or have treatment whilst I was pregnant. There were so many unknowns.”

Herman adds: “We eventually decided to have treatment whilst I was pregnant. On the one hand, you’re told to avoid something like ibuprofen when you’re pregnant, but then I was being given these treatment drugs and chemotherapy. They reassured me that the baby would be okay with the treatment.”

Reflecting on the support she received at Chai, she said: “The counselling was really important, to have that individual who is not directly in your life. I could have conversations with my Chai counsellor, that I couldn’t have with my husband or my mum, because I didn’t want to upset or trigger them. It was really important I had that support from Chai.”

Sara* (not her real name), in her late 40s, is married with 2 teenage children. Diagnosed with breast cancer, she has been supported by Chai with services including counselling and scar tissue massage therapy to sooth the post-surgery area.

She said: “Post-surgery, I have been getting the most amazing support from Chai. They have been brilliant. I have been getting counselling support from the most amazing woman, who is so compassionate and reassuring, and has been there for so many years that she’s able to offer practical support too.”

Sara* adds: “Being in a Jewish space has been so reassuring. When you’re feeling vulnerable and not sure in yourself, there’s nothing like being surrounded by so many special people.”

Victoria Portnoi, chief executive of Chai Cancer Care, said: “At Chai, we provide expert care in a safe, supportive environment where women can regain confidence and connect with others. This surge in women accessing our services reflects the trust they place in us, reinforcing our commitment to ensuring no woman in our community faces cancer alone.”