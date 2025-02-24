Reform UK candidate accused of trying to use Damari hostage ordeal for ‘political gain’

Reform UK have been accused of trying to use the Gaza hostage crisis for “narrow political gain” after distribututing local election leaflets featuring a photo of Nigel Farage with Emily Damari’s mother.

In a campaign leaflet for next month’s Finchley Church End election, Reform candidate Lisa Rutter explicitly attempts to target Jewish voters with a claim that Farage’s party have a “consistent history” for “standing up for Jewish rights.”

Under the headline of “A Note to Our Jewish Community” the leaflet then includes an image of Farage at a meeting with Mandy Damari, Emily’s mother, prior to her release from Gaza.

Elsewhere in the same section, Reform attempt to trash both the Tory and Labour record on antisemitism, referencing the Conservatives failure to deal with anti-Israel ex minister Sir Alan Duncan, and Labour’s “repeated scandals” with antisemitism.

But the leaflet fails to include any reference to the problems Reform faced with numerous candidates ahead of the general election, who were themselves exposed for antisemitism, and other forms of racism.

Responding to the leaflet’s contents, a Barnet Conservatives spokesperson told Jewish News:”We can all agree that the paramount priority and desire is that the hostages, alive or deceased, be returned to their families immediately.

“We regret that any party in Barnet should try to use the hostage situation for narrow political gain, especially since we are all united locally across all parties for the release of the hostages, many of whom are relatives and friends of Barnet residents. ”

A Jewish Labour Movement spokesperson also reacted to the Reform UK leaflet saying:”Such chutzpah from Reform.

“Labour didn’t field a number of candidates at the election last year with abhorrent far-right views – that was Farage’s party. Labour under Starmer has rooted out antisemitism and takes the need for continual vigilance on this seriously. Reform has yet to do that.”

The March 6th by-election is being held following the death of the former mayor and Tory councillor of 35 years, Eva Greenspan.

The election will see Josh Mastin-Lee stand for the Conservatives, while Beverly Kotey will fight the seat for Labour. The Greens, Lib Dems, Rejoin UK and an independent are also standing.

Last year’s general election saw the Reform UK party winning 14 per cent of the vote, although a survey carried out by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research prior to the election found that only six per cent of Jews were intending to vote for them.

The party’s relationship with the community was damaged by numerous cases of antisemitic conduct amongst candidates who were subsequently dropped.

But under Farage’s leadership the party has sought to develop an image of being staunchly pro-Israel.

Several high profile members of the community, including Suella Braverman’s husband Rael, and National Jewish Assembly chair Gary Mond have defected from the Tories to Reform.

Jewish News has contacted Reform for comment on their election leaflet.