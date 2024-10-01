Thousands expected at central London community vigil
Jewish Leadership Council, Board of Deputies, UJIA, Hostages and Missing Families Forum and 7/10 Human Chain mark one year on from terror atrocities
Thousands of people are set to attend a community vigil in central London this Sunday marking one year since the Hamas atrocities.
Communal organisations including the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) will be joined in Hyde Park, by special guests, speakers and dignitaries to mourn the victims and stand with the 101 hostages still in captivity.
The event will be moderated by actress Tracey Ann Oberman, with a speech by Mandy Damari, the mother of 28-year old British hostage Emily Damari, who is still being held captive, and contributions from Sir Simon Schama and Barak Deri, one of the first soldiers sent to Kibbutz Be’eri after the attack.
There will also be 40 information stations run by Jewish communal organisations.
This is a family-friendly communal event for everyone of all ages, and there is no need to register ahead of time. CST and the police will be in attendance.
- For more information, click here.
