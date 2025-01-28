Reversing Biden’s pause, Trump to deliver 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
The decision removes a hold Joe Biden had placed on the bombs due to concerns about the way Israel would use them
President Donald Trump will allow the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, removing a hold his predecessor, Joe Biden, had placed on the ordnance.
The change comes during a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that Trump played a key role in brokering. In the days since he took office, Trump has sent mixed signals about how active he’ll be in advancing the ceasefire agreement, some of which has yet to be negotiated.
Biden had blocked the delivery of the bombs due to concerns surrounding Israel’s invasion of the city of Rafah in Gaza. While the Biden administration said those were the only bombs it did not give Israel, Biden’s pro-Israel critics — including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — pointed to the holdup as evidence that the administration was not fully supportive of Israel.
Netanyahu also suggested the White House was blocking other weapons shipments, which administration officials denied.
On Saturday, Axios reported that Trump would allow Israel to receive the bombs. Hours later, Trump posted on social media that Israel would obtain weapons it had paid for but had yet to receive.
“A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!” Trump posted on his social network.
The delivery of the bombs marks at least the second time this week Trump has reversed a Biden policy on Israel. In an executive order on Inauguration Day, he also removed the sanctions Biden had placed on extremist Israeli settlers.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.