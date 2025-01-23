REVIEW: Self-Loving Jew (Yohay Sponder)
A show that warms the soul
Alex Galbinski is a Jewish News journalist
Taking to the stage to huge acclaim wearing a smart blue suit and his trademark large Magen David, Israeli comedian Yohay Sponder thanked the crowd and acknowledged the support he receives on social media.
He immediately had the audience in fits, dividing them into the “bringers” (those who wanted to come to see him and the “broughters” (the plus-ones).
The first of his three shows, Self Loving Jew, at the Leicester Square Theatre last night was sold out (he is performing again this evening) and he had the audience belly-laughing pretty much from the start. It is true that people were already on his side, but he had them eating out of his hand.
“I’m fed up from this f***ing war!” he said, to applause. “We have started no wars. Facts. We love peace. We say ‘shalom’, which means peace, to say hello or goodbye.” If you want to annoy antisemites, he said, “breathe – stay alive”.
He gave the audience what they wanted: life-affirming tales of standing up to racism and ignorance, including from “self-hating Jews” (“enough of the people who start sentences with ‘as a Jew’!”), as well as ways to laugh at ourselves and find the humour in the mundane and in darkness. (I don’t want to give too many spoilers, but he talks about the shiva of his father, who died 11 months ago, as well as his Druze army colleague who was seemingly persuaded by a rabbi to lay tefillin.)
He shared that his wife is “an angel”, thereby denying him the jokes often told by other comedians. Her mother, he said, is a different story, and queried how such a horrible person could produce such a wonderful one. “They say it takes a village… no, it takes a villain!”
Relating his disgust at air stewardesses waking up passengers before landing (“why are you waking me up? I can’t help you fly!”) to mocking the English accent (“you don’t say your t’s, but you love tea”), he got the laughs in. He stumbled over his words at times, asking the crowd to step in to correct his English – speaking about PTHC instead of PTSD, he implored: “You can laugh but don’t leave me hanging like this!”
Asking if anyone in the audience was Muslim, one brave man said he was, and the audience cheered. Sponder asked how he ended up coming to the show and the man said: “Three Jews took me hostage and brought me here.” Sponder exclaimed: “See, when we get hostages, we don’t take them to tunnels; we make them laugh.” He asked a Christian woman in the audience: “Why do people hate us Jews so much?” and then told her: “We are so humble we are in the top five most humble people – I mean we are all of the top five!”
Even the stories that some will have previously heard (“how they can call us colonisers when there are 45 Muslim countries and you can’t even see Israel on a map? You have to zoom, zoom in 17 times – and, even then, the letters of Israel are in Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea!”) caused amusement.
The show is so-called because Sponder retells the story of meeting a British woman who accused him of being a coloniser. “Why are we both speaking English? Why does half of the world speak English?” he asked her. “Someone in India didn’t wake up one day and think ‘I want to speak English’… There are 15 million of us – and half don’t even speak Hebrew. We are a boutique coloniser, a shoebox.”
I was the bringer and thought the show was hilarious – but so did my broughter, who had never heard of Sponder. You can’t get higher accolade than that.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.