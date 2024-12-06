REVIEW: The Grey Zone, at The White Bear
One-man adaption of Geoffrey Williams’ play Drowned or Saved tells Holocaust story through the eyes of Primo Levi
To successfully write a Holocaust-themed play can be a huge challenge for even the most gifted playwright. How does one put into words the tragedy of one of the most horrific episodes in history?
But South African-born Jewish playwright and director Geoff Williams accomplishes this in The Grey Zone telling the tale through the eyes of Jewish Holocaust survivor Primo Levi, who is trying to write one last story. One of the pre-eminent thinkers of the 20th century, Levi is searching for some final meaning, some sense that his work has contributed to tikkun olam, the bettering of the world.
As a Holocaust survivor, and someone who dedicated his life to bearing witness to what happened, this play celebrates Levi’s legacy of hope, of seeking understanding where it would be so easy to find condemnation and hatred.
And for Geoff it is a very personal play.
“To have hope, you must believe that a better world is possible. In moral grey zones – times and places of extremity where decisions relate to survival – people with hope are exceedingly rare,” he says.
In writing The Grey Zone Geoff combines his own skills and experiences to create a unique and powerful play.
“I was studying psychology in South Africa when one day my university lecturer said he could see I wanted to tell stories. So I came to the UK to study performance. Originally, I was a musician then won a place at RADA to train as a theatre director. It was while I was in London that I started to read the works of Primo Levi. And I believe that, if you are Jewish, then the Holocaust is present in your life. I was trying to make sense of it all. The numbers are so enormous, and I was trying to understand it.
“Levi was a huge inspiration to me. I knew I wanted to write a play about the Holocaust, but I wanted to do more than just present a set of numbers, I wanted to humanise it. I felt so strongly about this because, when I researched it, I learned that, towards the end of his life, Primo Levi gave talks in schools about the Holocaust and the pupils would say to him ‘Why didn’t you just escape?’ ‘Why didn’t you run away?’
“They did not understand what it was like in the camps, that people were enclosed, they were prisoners, they had no energy, no shoes, and that escape was not an option.”
The 50-minute play is beautifully crafted, with talented performer Marco Gambino reprising the role of Levi that he first played four years ago. He is accompanied by musician Chris Brody whose viola becomes the other voices in the show. The instrument brings to life the other characters – such as Levi’s wife and his rabbi – interwoven between the haunting melodies of The Tango of Auschwitz and other poignant melodies created by people who suffered in the Holocaust.
“I first wrote the play, titled Drowned or Saved, as a performance for four actors. Marco played Levi and he subsequently suggested turning it into a one-man show, which I did, re-naming it The Grey Zone and bringing in musician Chris, using our joint musical backgrounds, to work collaboratively to portray the other characters through music.”
The Grey Zone was staged at the White Bear Theatre as part of the Tsitsit Jewish Fringe Festival and Geoff is now hoping, following in the footsteps of Levi, to take his play into schools and overseas, to educate a new generation about the Holocaust.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.