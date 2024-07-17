REVIEW: The Marilyn Conspiracy, Park Theatre
What really happened in the days leading up to Marilyn Monroe's death?
This week’s shooting of US presidential candidate Donald Trump revives, for many of us, memories of the shootings of President Kennedy and his brother Bobby. And those days of 1960s America are vividly brought to life in the Marilyn Conspiracy playing this month at London’s Park Theatre.
The story centres around film star Marilyn Monroe – the lover of both Kennedy brothers – and the events leading up to her death. Even now, decades later, her death invites intense speculation and conspiracy theories.
What really happened in August 1962 when Monroe was found dead? The official verdict was “probable suicide”, but many believed, and still maintain, this was a cover up to mask a far more sinister plot involving senator Bobby Kennedy and the diary kept by Monroe to record her life.
Set in the round, with a slowly revolving stage, this compelling story uses flashbacks to recreate the days leading up to Marilyn Monroe’s final hours. Seven people played vital roles in her life, and two were Jewish – her personal doctor Dr Hyman Engelberg, who officially confirmed her death, and her psychoanalyst Greenson and his wife Hildi. A third was the English-American actor Peter Lawford a member of the Rat Pack and the brother-in-law of US president John F Kennedy. They are seen on stage with Lawford’s wife, Kennedy’s sister, Pat. Also present are Monroe’s housekeeper Eunice Murray and Pat Newcomb, Monroe’s publicist and the only one of the group still alive today.
This is a tale of corruption, intrigue and uncertainty that challenges the audience, in true thriller tradition, to decide for themselves what really happened on that fateful evening. Was Marilyn Monroe the victim of a drug overdose or was she murdered, and if so by whom?
Co-writer Vicki McKellar professes to a lifelong fascination with Monroe. In her research into the film star’s life, she discovered there were experts who maintained Monroe’s death was definitely not suicide. McKellar joined forces with award-winning co-writer Guy Masterson, known for his solo theatre performances in Under Milk Wood and Animal Farm, to recreate on stage the final days of the film star’s life.
Genevieve Gaunt’s authentic portrayal of Monroe brings the play to life and she sounds just like the real Monroe. Other cast members are not as convincing, with accents slipping. But the effective use of costume and props helps to transport the audience back to the 1960s Monroe’s Los Angeles apartment. Surrounded by her closest friends, we see a Monroe who, despite having just secured a multi-million-pound movie contract, is at her most vulnerable.
Monroe’s “suicide” had far-reaching implications for her seven closest friends. Monroe may have lost her life but her death put her friends in peril as they too had plenty to lose. The audience has to decide for itself whether a fragile Monroe would, at the peak of her career, really feel suicidal, or if there were far more sinister players who wanted Monroe out of the way because she was a liability and a risk.
Despite many heated exchanges and much dialogue, there is one fundamental flaw with the play, namely that there are no definitive answers. And, as any whodunnit fan will tell you, what you want to know at the end is who did it and why. But sadly, after more than two hours, we do not have those answers. The dialogue and the intrigue, are speculative, and as you leave the theatre you are left wishing that McKellar could have managed to take her research one step further, to personally speak to Monroe’s publicist, and discover what really happened. Had that been the case, then this play could have been sensational.
Was Marilyn the victim of a drug overdose or was she murdered, and if so by whom?
The Marilyn Conspiracy is at Park Theatre until 27 July. Recommended age 14+
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.