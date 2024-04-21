Rishi Sunak: 7 October has left empty seats at the Seder table for too many families

Rishi Sunak has issued the prime minister’s traditional Passover message to the community by recognising that “for too many families, there will be empty seats” at the Seder table this year as a result of the 7 October Hamas terror attack.

He said he recognised Pesach would be “a moment for families and communities to give thanks” as they gathered around the Seder table to break matzah together.

But Sunak added that “for too many families, there will be empty seats”, and: “My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones on 7th October. And those who continue to be held hostage.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Sunak said his government will “continue to stand with Israel… against the kind of reckless attack that we saw earlier this month from Iran.”

In a video set to be posted on social media on Monday, the PM also said that the “promise of Passover is that better times lie ahead.”

He continued:”So to the Jewish community in the UK and around the world, whether your loved ones are near or far, I hope that this holiday brings some comfort.

“And a reminder of that promise of a better tomorrow.”