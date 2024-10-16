Rob Rinder among new UK patrons for coexistence village Oasis of Peace

Two of Britain’s best known lawyers — Rob Rinder MBE and the KC John Bowers —have become patrons of the British Friends of Neve Shalom-Wahat al-Salam, known here as Oasis of Peace UK.

The announcement of the two new patrons was made at the charity’s AGM last week.

Neve Shalom-Wahat-al-Salam is a mixed Jewish and Arab Israeli initiative, a village situated between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Rinder, a former criminal barrister who has diversified into TV and writing novels, is a long-time advocate of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and has frequently used his public profile to promote the message of hope.

He said: “Oasis of Peace will always be sacred, and anybody who tells you that the idea of peace, now more than ever, is impossible can’t have possibly been to the village, and can’t possibly have seen the work that is achievable”.

John Bowers, who is principal of Oxford University’s Brasenose College, is a devoted member of the Oasis of Peace UK Lawyers’ Group.

He said: “I am delighted to become a patron because I am committed to the work of this wonderful school for peace. Its message has never been needed more than it is now.”

Welcoming the two new patrons, the charity’s executive director, Tal Arrowsmith, said: “We are confident that with their support, we can continue to strengthen our work and make an even greater impact. It is now more important than ever to amplify Israeli civil society voices, especially those which promote a shared society between Jews and Arabs based on equality and mutual respect. John and Rob’s outstanding work and advocacy speaks for itself, and we look forward to working with them both.”