Roseanne Barr accuses Volodymyr Zelensky of being the “wrong kind of Jew”
Controversial American comedian tells Piers Morgan Ukraine is full of Nazis
Just weeks after hitting the headlines over vile comments she made about the Holocaust, American comedian Roseanne Barr has lashed out at Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky and claimed that his country is “full of Nazis”.
Appearing as a guest on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored Talk TV show, Barr very quickly turned the interview into a rant about her mistrust of the media, followed by her yelling: “I’m about to go crazy sitting here on the earphone hearing the stuff you all are saying about the Ukraine. I’m about to have a heart attack but I’m not even gonna go into it.”
Morgan, who has made controversial interviews a feature of his week day nighttime show on the Murdoch-owned channel, was virtually silent as Barr went on to say – “I’m from the Ukraine. There’s a large amount of Nazis in the Ukraine. They actually killed my whole family. They marched my entire family, grandmothers, great grandparents, ten siblings, out into the forest and buried them alive in the Ukraine.”
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Barr’s maternal family is from Hungary/Lithuania, while her father’s family is from Russia and she openly supports the Russian invasion. The comedian, who was sacked from her eponymous comedy series in 2018 because of racist remarks on Twitter, said that people who support Ukraine “terrify” her. When Morgan attempted to disagree with her view and raise Zelensky’s Jewish heritage, she insisted the President is the “wrong type of Jew”.
“Are all Jews the same for God’s sake? Talk about antisemitic!” screeched Barr. “Just cause the guy’s a Jew doesn’t mean he likes Jews or that he is doing anything good for the Jews!”
Moving on to falsely allege the US state department supports the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, she then raised her concern in colourful terms about self-identification in the Trans community and noted the impact of this on women and children.
Last month Barr while appearing on American comedian Theo Von’s podcast, supported Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win, in spite of being wildly opposed to it publicly.
“Biden got 81 million votes in 36 districts. That is the truth, and nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen, six million Jews should die right now because they cause all the problems in the world but it never happened.”
Barr has since claimed she was being sarcastic, which Morgan said he understood. But could she see how this could be misinterpreted, he asked. The comedian could not, though the backlash to her ‘sarcasm’ saw the left accuse the Jewish performer of being antisemitic, while the Jewish community claimed deep offence. “Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible,” said Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League.
The 15 minute interview on Monday night with Morgan, who is currently hosting his show from New York, resulted in a further backlash for the comedian who was described as either :genuinely mentally ill” or ” just a spectacularly s*** human” on multiple US media sites the next day. Morgan’s final comment was to thank Barr for living up to the “uncensored billing” of his show.
