San Francisco’s Jewish museum to close for at least one year
The museum has been running multimillion deficits for at least two years, according to the most recent financial disclosures available
The Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco is taking a “sabbatical” for at least 12 months.
That’s the word the museum is using to describe the closure of its galleries to visitors starting Dec. 15 for at least a year as the cultural institution focuses on revamping its financial strategy and programming.
“In Judaism, Shabbat — or the Sabbath — is a time of rest, an essential moment carved out of the week for restoration and renewal,” the museum said in a press release announcing the decision. “Throughout Jewish culture, there are myriad references to moments of pause as a means to rejuvenation.”
Visitation is down by half compared to typical pre-pandemic levels, and the museum has been running multimillion deficits for at least two years, according to the most recent financial disclosures available.
The economic headwinds the museum faces are common among cultural institutions across the United States and are compounded by struggles particular to downtown San Francisco, where vacant storefronts have proliferated amid a drop in the city’s population and a demoralized atmosphere for civic life.
The decision means that two-thirds of the museum’s 30 employees will be laid off between now and March.
“It is far better for us to take necessary steps towards restructuring now, rather than waiting until we no longer have options,” CJM’s executive director, Kerry King, said in a statement. “This decision does not come without significant pain because it will affect our team of extraordinary and deeply dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to fulfill the museum’s mission.”
Founded in 1984, the museum relocated in 2008 to its current home, an architectural landmark in downtown San Francisco designed by celebrated Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind. Holding no permanent collection of its own, CJM’s mission has been to explore Jewish themes through exhibits and education focused on a changing array of contemporary art.
The museum has in recent years featured exhibits celebrating feminist artist Judy Chicago and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. For a 2022 exhibit, various artists were invited to contribute pieces that relate to the Jewish concept of tikkun, meaning repair, which was used to refer to “a phenomenon of care and interconnectedness that is grounded in personal action, environmental responsibility, and community, unfixed from its evolving meanings throughout history.”
Widespread political and cultural tensions triggered by reactions to the Israel-Hamas war have not spared the museum. In April, ahead of the opening of the museum’s California Jewish Open exhibit, seven of 54 participating artists, self-identified anti-Zionists, withdrew their work in protest of Israel. The artists had demanded the museum join the boycott against Israel by cutting any investments or funding tied to the country.
Admission to the museum is free through Dec. 15 when doors close.
The closure comes as another of the country’s largest Jewish museums, the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, pursues legislation to become part of the Smithsonian network as a strategy to reach financial sustainability.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.