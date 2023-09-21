Saudi Crown Prince: We are moving closer to normalisation with Israel ‘every day’
Mohammed bin Salman said a normalisation deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be 'the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War.'
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News on Wednesday that Israel and the Kingdom are moving closer toward a normalisation deal “every day.”
“Every day we get closer,” bin Salman said, calling it “the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War.”
“If we have a breakthrough of reaching a deal that give the Palestinians their needs and make the region calm, we’re going to work with whoever is there,” he added, stressing that he wants to see “a good life for the Palestinians.”
Bin Salman also dismissed a recent report by a London-based Arab newspaper, Elaph, which claimed that Saudi Arabia had asked Washington to freeze normalisation talks with Israel.
Saidu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there "good negotiations" taking place on normalization of relations with Israel, "We hope that it will arrive, that it will make life easier for the Palestinians" pic.twitter.com/OQmfm1aSVl
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 20, 2023
“Not true,” he said. Bin Salman also said that if Iran were to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia would “have to get one.”
“Any country use a nuclear weapon that means they are having a war with the rest of the world. t he world cannot see another Hiroshima. If the world sees 100,000 people dead that mean you are in a war with the rest of the world. So to use this effort to reach a nuclear weapon because you cannot use it if you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world,” he said.
Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israeli nuclear and security experts to work together with the U.S. on proposals that would see a U.S.-run uranium enrichment operation in Saudi Arabia as part of a normalisation deal with Israel.
WSJ is citing an Israeli official as saying: “On the nuclear issue, we’ve seen completely eye to eye right from the start. On what we cannot do and what it is we might be able to do.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.