Saudi Crown Prince: We are moving closer to normalisation with Israel ‘every day’

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de-facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News on Wednesday that Israel and the Kingdom are moving closer toward a normalisation deal “every day.”

“Every day we get closer,” bin Salman said, calling it “the biggest historical deal since the end of the Cold War.”

“If we have a breakthrough of reaching a deal that give the Palestinians their needs and make the region calm, we’re going to work with whoever is there,” he added, stressing that he wants to see “a good life for the Palestinians.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Bin Salman also dismissed a recent report by a London-based Arab newspaper, Elaph, which claimed that Saudi Arabia had asked Washington to freeze normalisation talks with Israel.

Saidu Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said there "good negotiations" taking place on normalization of relations with Israel, "We hope that it will arrive, that it will make life easier for the Palestinians" pic.twitter.com/OQmfm1aSVl — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 20, 2023

“Not true,” he said. Bin Salman also said that if Iran were to develop nuclear weapons, Saudi Arabia would “have to get one.”

“Any country use a nuclear weapon that means they are having a war with the rest of the world. t he world cannot see another Hiroshima. If the world sees 100,000 people dead that mean you are in a war with the rest of the world. So to use this effort to reach a nuclear weapon because you cannot use it if you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wall Street Journal reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed Israeli nuclear and security experts to work together with the U.S. on proposals that would see a U.S.-run uranium enrichment operation in Saudi Arabia as part of a normalisation deal with Israel.

WSJ is citing an Israeli official as saying: “On the nuclear issue, we’ve seen completely eye to eye right from the start. On what we cannot do and what it is we might be able to do.”