Scotland suspends talks with Israeli government

The Scottish government says it will not hold any further meetings with the Israeli government until it makes “real progress” on peace in Gaza.

The SNP’s (Scottish National Party) external affairs secretary Angus Robertson has apologised to his own party members for meeting Israel’s deputy ambassador to the UK, Daniela Grudsky in Edinburgh on 8th August.

In a statement, he said his view was that the meeting had been at the Deputy Ambassador’s request, that he anticipated Grudsky would “raise concerns about antisemitism” and “it was an opportunity to express the Scottish Government’s clear and unwavering position on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and I did exactly that.

“No one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimatising the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza. The Scottish Government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza.”

In a statement following Grudsky’s publication on social media of the two dignitaries pictured together, Robertson said: “I did not smile, because it wasn’t a meeting about delivering a message that involved a smile”.

Grudksy wrote on her post: “Thank you @AngusRobertson for welcoming us to wonderful Scotland. Discussed the unique commonalities between – and also emphasized the urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages. Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy.”

Following the criticism of the meeting, the Israeli Embassy said: “As part of the longstanding and positive relationship between Israel and the UK, it is the work of foreign diplomats to engage and foster relations, including with the Scottish Government, through partnerships and frank dialogue. It is unfortunate that the core principles of diplomacy are being called into question. We remain resolute in fulfilling our duty to represent the state of Israel, including through advocating for the return of our 115 Israeli hostages who continue to be held by Hamas in Gaza.”

Robertson refuted claims that the meeting represented a “normalisation of relations between the Israeli and Scottish Governments”, claimed that it would have “been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region” and apologised “for the fact that this did not happen.”

Robertson added that “it would not be appropriate to accept any invitation for a further meeting” and that would “remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes.

“The Scottish Government does not support any normalisation of its relations with the Israeli Government during this period.

“The Scottish Government will never hold back in expressing support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, an end to UK arms being sent to Israel, and the recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state within a two-state solution.”

Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, has called the diplomatic meeting “an astonishing error of judgement”, whilst SNP figures – including former ministers Emma Roddick, Kevin Stewart and Elena Whitham, also roundly criticised Robertson’s decision.

